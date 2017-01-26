 
News By Tag
* Passport
* Counterfeit
* Scanner
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Science
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Evesham
  Worcestershire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1
January 2017
313029282726

Updated document scanner enables forensic-level examination of passports on the front line

The VSC QC1+ increases the stringency of front line security whilst maintaining the high throughput and simplicity of use required by check-in desks, immigration controls and border crossing points.
 
 
QC1plus-scanner
QC1plus-scanner
EVESHAM, England - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Far more than your average desktop passport scanner; the touchscreen VSC QC1+ enables check-in, immigration, and border control staff to perform forensic-level checks on a passport or ID card in a matter of seconds.

Developed by Foster+Freeman ltd, a recognised leader in the field of forensic document examination, the VSC QC1+ is a compact passport and ID card imaging system that can greatly increase document based security whilst maintaining the ease of use and high rate of throughput required for frontline applications.

Automatically triggered the moment a document is placed onto the examination plate, VSC QC1+ security checks include:

·         > Live examination of passports under UV, Visible and Infrared lighting conditions, to reveal hidden security features and expose minor alterations made to a document.

·         > Auto-recognition and decoding of embedded data including eChip biometric data, barcodes, and Machine Readable Zones (MRZ).

·         > Live facial comparison of the document bearer (via webcam) versus the printed image, versus digitally embedded image.

During an age of immigration, where heightened border security is a significant priority for governments worldwide, the VSC QC1+ is the first compact, easy-to-use system to introduce forensic document interrogation to the front desks of airports, immigration controls, road and rail border crossings, checkpoints and ports of entry.

Find out more... http://www.fosterfreeman.com/

Contact
foster+freeman
***@fosterfreeman.com
End
Source:foster+freeman
Email:***@fosterfreeman.com Email Verified
Tags:Passport, Counterfeit, Scanner
Industry:Science
Location:Evesham - Worcestershire - England
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Foster + Freeman Ltd PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share