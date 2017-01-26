News By Tag
Updated document scanner enables forensic-level examination of passports on the front line
The VSC QC1+ increases the stringency of front line security whilst maintaining the high throughput and simplicity of use required by check-in desks, immigration controls and border crossing points.
Developed by Foster+Freeman ltd, a recognised leader in the field of forensic document examination, the VSC QC1+ is a compact passport and ID card imaging system that can greatly increase document based security whilst maintaining the ease of use and high rate of throughput required for frontline applications.
Automatically triggered the moment a document is placed onto the examination plate, VSC QC1+ security checks include:
· > Live examination of passports under UV, Visible and Infrared lighting conditions, to reveal hidden security features and expose minor alterations made to a document.
· > Auto-recognition and decoding of embedded data including eChip biometric data, barcodes, and Machine Readable Zones (MRZ).
· > Live facial comparison of the document bearer (via webcam) versus the printed image, versus digitally embedded image.
During an age of immigration, where heightened border security is a significant priority for governments worldwide, the VSC QC1+ is the first compact, easy-to-use system to introduce forensic document interrogation to the front desks of airports, immigration controls, road and rail border crossings, checkpoints and ports of entry.
Find out more... http://www.fosterfreeman.com/
Contact
foster+freeman
***@fosterfreeman.com
