Discount Locksmith LLC Now Offering Service in Marysville, Everett and Tulalip, Washington

-- Discount Locksmith LLC, a locksmith company based out of Mesa, Arizona, has announced they have started offering mobile locksmith service in the Snohomish County, Washington area. The company, which started offering their discounted locksmith rates in January of last year, has rapidly grown throughout the last year in the Metro Phoenix and Tucson areas of Arizona. Discount Locksmith then expanded into Des Moines and Ames, Iowa. Their new location in Tulalip Bay their first location in Washington state and the Pacific Northwest.Discount Locksmith LLC has partnered with some highly experienced and professional locksmith service providers in the area and are excited to offer their alternative business pricing model and promotions to customers in the area. "What separates Discount Locksmith from most other locksmith service providers is our clear, up-front locksmith pricing business model." says JP Drissen, CEO of Discount Locksmith. "Not only do we we offer internet specials with huge discounts of over 50% off regular locksmith rates, we publish our locksmith services price list on our website so that customers know exactly how much they are going to pay for their service with a clear breakdown of the costs."Price-conscious consumers appreciate the up-front business model where they can get clear pricing from the company website and are then provided a written quote before any work begins. Locksmith service pricing and costs can be tricky to quote before a technician can inspect what needs to be done. Due to different makes and models of vehicles, locks, and hardware on home doors and business, there a a lot of considerations that come into play that can drive up costs on the services being provided. Discount Locksmith has been able to offer their affordable rates by changing their advertising methods. "More and more people are using and getting their information through social media. Instead of spending ad money on traditional advertising, we offer customers huge discounts and only ask that they share their experience on their social media pages." says JP. "We've found that customer satisfaction has increased. Most are happy that a minute of their time can save them a lot of money, sometimes hundreds of dollars. They can still get the same high-quality service for around half the cost and this enables us to generate sales through testimonials and referrals rather than traditional advertising methods."Discount Locksmith LLC already has plans to open a second partnership location in Washington state and is currently expanding their discount locksmith service nationwide. Discount Locksmith LLC is actively seeking new locksmith partners across the US. If you are an existing locksmith technician interested in becoming a Discount Locksmith partner you are encouraged to contact them by phone or through their website for more information.For more information about Discount Locksmith LLC and specifically their new location in Tulalip you can call or visit them online at:In Tulalip and surrounding areas call: (360) 205-1599Discount Locksmith's corporate office is located in Mesa, AZ. All jobs are performed by technicians who are independent contractors. Limited warranty on parts may be provided by the technician. Discounted prices listed on the website available for customers who share on social media prior to the time of service. Customers who do not share on social media page prior to receiving service may be charged regular prices which may be much higher than listed discount prices. Contact a representative for more information.