B-Scada Named to CIOReview's "20 Most Promising IoT Solution Providers 2017"
B-Scada was recently recognized by top industry professionals.
"It's a great honor to select B-Scada as one among the 20 Most Promising IoT Solution Providers of 2017," said Jeevan George, Managing Editor of CIOReview. "B-Scada's Status Device Cloud is a customizable IoT platform that uses OPC UA information modeling to allow users to connect data from hundreds of different types of hardware for real-time visualization, reporting, archiving, workflow, and other higher level functions."
B-Scada's Status Device Cloud is a new IoT PaaS (Platform-as-
"Dozens of companies have jumped on the IoT bandwagon to provide IoT solutions," explains B-Scada CEO, Ron DeSerranno. "However, most of these vendors are only providing API's and web services which require a great deal of custom programming and development to build a solution. This is time consuming, expensive and risky. With Status Device Cloud solutions can be developed in a few days with far greater functionality, at a fraction of the cost and with no programming."
Status Device Cloud eliminates many of the barriers to entry into the IoT for many budget-conscious consumers, providing a platform for powerful, far-reaching solutions without the need for a large upfront investment. Learn more at http://scada.com/
Read the full CIO Review article here: http://internet-
About CIOReview
Published from Fremont, California, CIOReview is a print magazine that explores and understands the plethora of ways adopted by firms to execute the smooth functioning of their businesses. A distinguished panel comprising of CEOs, CIOs, IT VPs including CIOReview editorial board finalized the "20 Most Promising IoT Solution Providers 2017" and shortlisted the best vendors and consultants. For more info, visit: www.cioreview.com.
About B-Scada
B-Scada provides software and hardware solutions for the monitoring and analysis of real time data in the SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition)
