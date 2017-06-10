B-Scada Grants Exclusive Resale Rights for SCADA and IoT Technology in Spanish & Portuguese Olive O

 
B-Scada, Inc. has entered into a resale partnership with ANSOTEC, a Sectorial Integrator Specialist in the Spanish and Portuguese olive oil markets.
 
 
CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. - June 16, 2017 - PRLog -- B-Scada, Inc. has announced a recent agreement to provide exclusive reseller rights to ANSOTEC as a Sectorial Integrator Specialist in the Spanish and Portuguese olive oil markets. The terms of the agreement ensure that ANSOTEC will be granted exclusive rights to sell B-Scada's products to end users in these markets, and that ANSOTEC is committed to using only B-Scada products in the technological solutions they develop for this purpose.

ANSOTEC specializes in developing custom solutions specific to the needs of users, and will leverage B-Scada's Status Enterprise SCADA platform, as well as the Status Device Cloud IoT platform, to provide solutions that best align with a user's goals and capabilities.

Spain is the world's largest producer of olive oil, representing approximately 45% of the world's olive oil production. Of this, approximately 60% is grown in Andalusia, where ANSOTEC is headquartered, allowing them to access and serve this market in much more responsive and efficient way than B-Scada would be able to from its corporate headquarters in Crystal River, Florida.

About ANSOTEC

ANSOTEC specializes in providing high quality technological solutions for a range of industries. ANSOTEC employs a specialized and multidisciplinary treatment to each project in order to exceed the expectations of clients. Learn more at: http://ansotec.es.

About B-Scada, Inc.

B-Scada provides software and hardware solutions for the monitoring and analysis of real time data in the SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition), IoT (Internet of Things) and Smart City domains. B-Scada systems are sold worldwide in various verticals including: building automation, transportation, smart grid, manufacturing, agriculture and commerce. B-Scada solutions are deployed onsite and as cloud-hosted solutions in a SaaS (Software as a Service) model. Learn more at: http://scada.com.
