B-Scada Grants Exclusive Resale Rights for SCADA and IoT Technology in Spanish & Portuguese Olive O
B-Scada, Inc. has entered into a resale partnership with ANSOTEC, a Sectorial Integrator Specialist in the Spanish and Portuguese olive oil markets.
ANSOTEC specializes in developing custom solutions specific to the needs of users, and will leverage B-Scada's Status Enterprise SCADA platform, as well as the Status Device Cloud IoT platform, to provide solutions that best align with a user's goals and capabilities.
Spain is the world's largest producer of olive oil, representing approximately 45% of the world's olive oil production. Of this, approximately 60% is grown in Andalusia, where ANSOTEC is headquartered, allowing them to access and serve this market in much more responsive and efficient way than B-Scada would be able to from its corporate headquarters in Crystal River, Florida.
About ANSOTEC
ANSOTEC specializes in providing high quality technological solutions for a range of industries. ANSOTEC employs a specialized and multidisciplinary treatment to each project in order to exceed the expectations of clients. Learn more at: http://ansotec.es.
About B-Scada, Inc.
B-Scada provides software and hardware solutions for the monitoring and analysis of real time data in the SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition)
