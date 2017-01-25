Several New Distribution Partners to Promote B-Scada's IoT Platform

B-Scada welcomes several new sales partners to promote Status Device Cloud.

-- B-Scada, Inc. has released an update on its ever-growing network of global resellers and integration partners who have signed on to promote B-Scada's IoT platform,. As B-Scada's products gain popularity, a robust distribution network allows B-Scada to access and support a diverse customer base in a wide range of vertical markets.B-Scada has recently added partners in North and South America, Europe, Africa and Asia, including:uServe WIreless Solution Ltd.Lagos State, Nigeriawww.uservewireless.comOne of Africa's leading Machine-2-Machine (M2M) managed services provider, delivering a one-stop solution combining secure infrastructure, resilient software platforms and multiple network connectivity on a simply unrivalled scale. In partnership with major mobile and satellite networks, uServe provides best-in-class managed services to system integrator, application providers and end user clients – from global blue chip organizations to small and medium enterprises.Penang, MalaysiaGemwel specializes in connecting the unconnected to create compounded applications with wireless sensors integrated with analytics for data automation, remote asset monitoring and real time notification and control management. Key focus applications include Wastage Reduction, Energy Saving, Operational Efficiency and Environmental Monitoring.With real time data automation and analytics; dashboard and key performance index Visualization is key component in "Making the Invisible Visible". Status Device Cloud offers best-in-class, open standard, scalable, affordable and ease-to-use Visualization platform with real time heart beats and controls for any Internet of Things deployment beyond traditional SCADA system.Chicago, IL, USASystemDomain, Inc. (SDI) is an IT Professional Services firm specializing in Cyber Security & Risk Management, Digital Innovation, Cloud, and Analytics. SystemDomain has strategic partnership with leading software product companies to provide the integration and professional services to the utility, healthcare, financial, and research organizations. SDI has offshore software development and support center to provide the cost-effective services. Our determination for customer satisfaction and delivering the efficient & cost effective solutions are our secrets of success.SystemDomain leverages the high-performance visualizations and data acquisitions capabilities of Status Device Cloud in monitoring the access control across all critical and highly vulnerable cyber assets in real time. Cloud offerings of Status Device Cloud will provide the SytemDomain's clients reliable, scalable and cost effective solutions to monitor and manage the access control in real-time.Magnolia, TX, USAwww.gulftexautomation.comGulftex Automation specializes in Industrial Control, Automation, and Remote Monitoring Systems. Gulftex designs and builds automated control systems for various industrial sectors, and also monitor these assets once they are shipped to the end user. Gulftex offers turnkey automation systems, installation, and on-site startup.Being very familiar with industrial systems, Gulftex uses many sensors that are compatible with Status Device Cloud today. Many of its tank level sensors, pressure sensors, flow meters, etc output a 4-20ma or 0-10 Volt signal which work well with Status Device Cloud. Additionally, the current sensors can be used to monitor pumps and motors for running and/or overload status.Tarragona (Spain) and Buenos Aires (Argentina)http://dev.opiron.com/| http://tienda.opiron.com/es/Opiron Electronics provides innovative solutions for companies and makers in industrial automation and Internet of Things. As an Industrial automation company, Opiron provides solutions related to connectivity, visualization and control. Experts in OPC Architectures, Opiron provides OPC software, distributes B-Scada products and has its own training center for providing industrial communications training.As a maker company, Opiron provides courses for makers and kits from its webstore, also working with makers helping grow their ideas. Established in 2013, Opiron looks to grow delivering sustainable solutions for its customers. Opiron offersas a profitable tool for customers to put their assets on Internet, helping organize and visualize data from any source in real time.Pune, Indiawww.antaratechno.comAntara Technologies is mainly focused on providing a high level of Automation services to clients. Antara's goal is to provide a cost-effective solution for manufacturing system integration with a high level of commitment & specialization towards the solution delivery by designing the solutions with the latest technologies and innovations.Antara uses Status Device Cloud to gather information about plant Machine & Equipment parameters in real time to provide insight to the customer about their plant to help them make intelligent real time decisions.Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkotta, Indiawww.neonlink.inA system integration company focused on M2M, IoT, and connectivity solutions. Status Device Cloud was added to its portfolio as an ideal real time monitoring platform.South Western Ontario, Canadawww.talltreecom.caTalltree Communications is a systems integration company that bridges the gap between shop floor automation and business applications using Business Process Monitoring and Management solutions. Specializing in manufacturing systems, Talltree supports all aspects of the manufacturing process including real time data collection, automated job costing, traceability and sequencing barcoding as well as process management, we have both the expertise and the systems to provide a live view of your business process.