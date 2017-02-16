News By Tag
Engage to Host Webinar on Search Engine Optimization for Associations
Part of web development firm's Association Best Practice Webinar Series, Feb. 16 webinar will discuss how associations can use market data and search engine optimization to drive online growth
Presented by Derek Mabie, president and founder, Evolve Digital Labs, and Jason Stone, Engage's vice president of sales and marketing, this free webinar will take attendees through the process of understanding their marketplace in order to develop a successful online growth strategy, including:
· Identifying online opportunity
· Ensuring properly segmented markets
· Determining market threats
· Maximizing search visibility by segment
· Priming websites to drive conversions
Guest presenter, Mabie, founded Evolve Digital Labs in 2009. His innovative approach to digital marketing has shaped effective growth strategies for brands such as Charter, Merck, SSM Health and Enterprise Rent-A-Car.
Jason Stone, vice president of sales and marketing, Engage, said, "Increasing traffic to an association's website is the first step to increasing membership. With today's increased competition for potential members' attention, understanding the marketplace as a whole and developing a comprehensive strategy are essential to successfully growing website visits."
The webinar is ideal for association professionals who manage, collaborate on or direct association marketing strategies.
Webinar Details:
Title: SEO for Associations
Date: Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017
Time: 1:30 p.m. (CST)
Registration:
Engage's Association Best Practice Webinar Series is designed to provide attendees best practices for engaging members and delivering positive user experiences. A recording of the latest webinar in the series, "Member Data Collection – Surveys, Feedback & More," is available for on-demand viewing here: http://www.engagesoftware.com/
About Engage
Engage is a full-service design and development firm whose experts create custom, high-quality web and mobile solutions for enterprises. Founded in 1999, Engage leverages the flexibility and scalability of the DNN-powered Evoq™ Content and Social management solutions to help businesses turn their ideas into elegantly crafted, professional websites. The DNN Platform is a well-established content management system (CMS) native to Microsoft .NET. Whether working directly with medium and large organizations, including franchises, nonprofits and associations, or collaborating with an agency, Engage positions its clients for success. Headquartered in St. Louis, Engage is both a DNN Certified Partner and a Microsoft Partner. To learn more, visit www.engagesoftware.com.
