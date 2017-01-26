News By Tag
Young life-long learners connect at a research forum
The one-day undergraduate research forum celebrates research success for Zayed University
Under the theme "Empowering the Knowledge of the Youth through Applied Research," undergraduates and recently graduated Zayed University students presented their scholarly work, which covered environmental science, public health and nutrition, psychology and human services.
Dr Marilyn Roberts, Provost at Zayed University, inaugurated the event saying: "The forum is an amazing opportunity for our young life-long learners to connect, communicate and share their ideas; it is the perfect chance for collaboration and discovery of new avenues of research and career paths."
She added: "We value quality education, and through many may presume education to simply be the act of absorbing, memorizing, and learning new information, true scholarship does not lie behind that definition. Scholarship is an act of being interested, curious, and hardworking to fulfill and reach the answers to new questions with the use of innovation and creativity.
Now is the time for the youth–for you–to use all applicable knowledge, all available resources, and all evolutionary technologies to contribute to the growth and development of your nation throughout various sectors and fields."
Organized by the College of Natural and Health Sciences in collaboration with the Office of Research at Zayed University, the one-day conference came to provide the right framework to build student research capacity, promote high quality student research and scholarly culture, and prepare exceptional students for graduate school.
Dr Michael Allen, Assistant Provost for Research, pointed out that undergraduate research has always been an important part of a Zayed University education.
He said: "We do not want our students to simply listen and absorb. We want them to actively explore and discover. Those who are presenting today's research forum are good examples of the kind of work that is going on across Zayed University."
The forum highlighted various topics including: assessing water bottle consumption at Zayed University, reducing production of plastic to improve the global footprint of emissions in the UAE, evaluating the effect of constructing a shortcut road from Abu Dhabi Zayed University an oil consumption and CO2 emission, evaluating sustainable fishing practices on three local species in Abu Dhabi, and health literacy related to dietary practices among female university students.
Dr Fatme Al Anouti, Assistant Dean for Student Affairs and Chair of Organizing Committee, said: "We proudly consider the forum to be an academic celebration of undergraduate research success for the College and the University. The primary aim for this forum is to provide students an opportunity to present their research and network with other scholars in order to exchange ideas and stimulate further enriching discussions."
"We strongly believe that the conference will enhance the research ethos among students and motivate them to become research scholars or even pursue a career in research," she added.
About Zayed University
Zayed University is today the premier national university in the United Arab Emirates and a regional leader in educational innovation and change. It has created and implemented a skills-rich, outcome-based general education program that systemically develops student skills, knowledge, and values associated with liberal learning and provided a solid foundation for pursuit of disciplinary majors and future careers. Zayed University welcomes national and international students, and provides them with a high quality education, offered by seasoned teaching scholars to prepare them to shape the future of the United Arab Emirates.
Zayed University offers Undergraduate and Graduate degrees in the following Colleges: College of Arts & Creative Enterprises (recognized as substantially equivalent by NASAD), College of Business (Accredited by AACSB), College of Communication & Media Sciences (Accredited by ACEJMC), College of Education (Accredited by NCATE), College of Humanities and Social Sciences, College of Natural and Health Sciences, and College of Technological Innovation (Accredited by ABET). For more information, visit www.zu.ac.ae
