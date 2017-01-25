 
Fibre2Fashion Helps Textile Firms in Sustainability Drive

 
 
AHMEDABAD, India - Jan. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Sustainability has become an integral part of business ethics for many entrepreneurs who believe in acting responsibly towards the environment and preserving natural resources for future. For many companies, sustainability is a tag of honor that they would like to embrace as it teaches efficient resource utilization and producing goods in a manner that least impacts the surroundings. As such, it has become an inevitable part in the corporate world. More and more clients and investors are driven towards sustainable business each day.

For the textile-garment-fashion value chain, sustainability begins from eco-friendly production of raw material and goes beyond the sale of product, to its final stage of recycling.

'Sustainability', a Fibre2Fashion initiative, helps textile-apparel-fashion-retail companies keep a track of latest sustainability practices from the world over, while also helping them to disseminate their green innovations and products to a larger audience.

Fibre2Fashion has been designing exclusive sustainability compendiums year on year which have been widely accepted and admired by the industry leaders. Through special features on web, Fibre2Fashion has been reaching out to industry at large to showcase the latest innovations led by top business groups who have worked towards making a difference. Be it News, Informative Articles, Sustainability Videos or more, Fibre2Fashion brings it all at one place for like-minded people involved into sustainability.

Know More http://www.fibre2fashion.com/knowledge/sustainability?utm...

