TexPro- Driving Intelligent Data

TexPro is designed to assist you in a strategic & informed decision-making process in your business, TexPro is a one-of-a-kind user interface service. Serving as the go-to authority for market updates and trends.

-- Fibre2Fashion, the leading portal offering multi-dimensional services to the global textile, apparel and fashion industry, has launched TexPro—a one-of-a-kind user interface service. Providing an unsurpassed platform to access high-quality information, the new service is designed to assist those in the textile value chain take informed decisions.Serving as the go-to authority for market updates and trends, TexPro offers well-rounded information on raw material prices, export-import data, existing tariff rates of various countries, non-tariff barriers in place, trade agreements and government policies, amongst others.Information on raw material includes daily, weekly, fortnightly and monthly price updates on textile feedstock, fibre and yarn data. The wide range of raw materials includes PSF, PFY, ASF, CPL, nylon chips, NFY, VSF, VFY, cotton, wool, spandex and much more. Data presented in the form of tables as well as charts are available for easy download.Under the export-import data, the annual data update is provided both in terms of value and volume, for all countries. Also available are monthly US data, with shipment details and information on US buyers and international suppliers.The data on existing tariff rates on imports from various countries includes a comparison of differential rates for the same product for several countries. While the section on non-tariff barriers provides access to all the existing non-tariff barriers, including anti-dumping measures, on textile and apparel products in major countries.A list of major trade agreements along with detailed information is provided in a separate section. In addition, users can access ready-to-download documents covering wcj country profiles of emerging players in the textile and apparel industry, including data on employment structure, wage structure, FDI and value chain analysis, amongst others.On special request, the new service also offers access to all the customized and special reports published by Fibre2Fashion's Market Intelligence team for clients around the globe.Thus, by subscribing to TexPro, one can gain access to highly-relevant information on the global textile space, with just one click, and make well-informed business decisions. (RKS)Avail 2-day free trial of TexPro