Fibre2Fashion to Organize a Fabric Buyer-Seller Meet, in Association with Ebways
This meet aims to help businesses build their network and maximize international growth opportunities
"Our business model is centered around client's growth and success, and this meetup is in line with that. We want to help businesses find the right suppliers and make the most of this meetup," said Jose Daniel, Executive Director, Fibre2Fashion Pvt. Ltd.
The meet will be taking place on 18th March - the day after the trade fair 'Intertextile Shanghai' comes to an end. The arrangements including pick-up from the trade fair venue and drop-off at Shanghai on the next day will be taken care of by Suzhou Ebways E-Business Co. Ltd., the organizer of the BSM.
The event will bring together apparel manufacturers, fabric importers and buyers, production managers, and designers from around the world. It will serve as an ideal platform for participants to enhance business activity, network with industry peers, and expand their market horizons.
About Fibre2Fashion Pvt. Ltd.: Since its inception, Fibre2Fashion Pvt. Ltd., a market-driven digital platform, has been striving continually to provide businesses in the textile industry a competitive edge, with its top-notch services. Fibre2Fashion takes pride in serving all the segments of textile, garment, and fashion industry. With a highly-motivated team of professionals, we have established a strong digital presence in over 190 countries.
To know more about the event, visit http://www.fibre2fashion.com/
Media Contact
Fibre2Fashion Pvt. Ltd.
Phone : +86 187 0175 9639
Email: china@fibre2fashion.com
Contact
Fibre2Fashion
***@fibre2fashion.com
