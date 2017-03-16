News By Tag
Sizing & Pre-Treatment Solutions from Infinium Polychem
Infinium Polychem(www.infiniumpolychem.com ) provides single stop solution for textile sizing and pre-treatment processes.
Co-promoted by a reputed business house, Infinium Polychem has well equipped analytical and application labs for textile, adhesive and other industries. Its team of technocrats have more than 25 years of strong technological and research-based background. The expertise spans across products development, applications development, product optimisation, cost optimisation and customisation to the specific needs of the customers.
Being conscious, engaged and focused on meeting the ever growing demand for the speciality products for the range of industries that it serves, Infinium's endeavour and objectives are well backed up intellectually and infrastructurally by strong technology base combined with state-of-the-
The company is now looking for sales agents and distributors who can help it break into new markets worldwide and acquire new customers. (RKS)
Link: www.infiniumpolychem.com
