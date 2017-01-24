The Blehm Group Lists Another Grand Rapids Home in Grand Rapids MI 49525

Jim & Yvette Blehm, an Award Winning Real Estate Team in Grand Rapids, MI Announces Another Grand Rapids Michigan Home For Sale In The Award Winning Northview School District in Grand Rapids MI 49525

2988 Cooks Creek Dr Grand Rapids MI 49525

-- This stunning brick two-story traditional home is located at the end of the cul-de-sac in this upscale development. Set back from the road with its inviting circular driveway, this 5 bedroom, 3 full and 2 half bath home is located on 2.28 acres. Walking into the 2-story foyer the stately oak staircase will definitely catch your attention. The 2-way fireplace adjoining the great room and kitchen is the focal point of the main living area. With its gorgeous view of the woods and wildlife this area will be a favorite gathering area for family and entertaining. The kitchen provides an abundance of cabinet space and granite countertops with a very nicely sized center island. Full stainless steel appliance package also included. Four seasons room provides a 180 degree view of the property with slider to composite deck. Mudroom, laundry room and 2 half baths complete the main floor. Upper level features 4 bedrooms including nicely sized master bedroom, private master bath with jetted soaking tub, walk-in glass block shower and dual vanity sinks. Lower walkout level well proportioned for multiple entertaining areas and includes a built-in wet-bar. Fifth bedroom/private office, full bath and large storage area also located on this lower level. The grounds include a private patio area with grilling pit, storage building with attached dog run, 2 maintenance free decks and a 3-1/2 stall garage. This is a home that makes a grand statement!Jim & Yvette Blehm own an award winning real estate team in Grand Rapids, Michigan with Keller Williams GR North. Jim & Yvette and their team consistantly negotiate successful transactions for both buyers and sellers in the Greater Grand Rapids area. They run an experienced team of skilled real estate agents specializing in the Grand Rapids, MI area | Ada, MI area | Caledonia MI area, including Grand Rapids Homes For Sale, Ada Homes For Sale, Caledonia Homes For Sale, Byron Center Homes For Sale, Grandville Homes For Sale, Jenison Homes For Sale, and Hudsonville Homes For Sale.Jim Blehm, REALTORS®, CNE, ABR, SFR, ePro | Yvette Blehm, Associate Broker, CNE, SFR | Ada Real Estate Specialists | Keller Williams GR North (616)719-7017 | 3237 Platinum St., NE Grand Rapids, MI 49525