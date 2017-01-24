News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The Blehm Group Lists Another Grand Rapids Home in Grand Rapids MI 49525
Jim & Yvette Blehm, an Award Winning Real Estate Team in Grand Rapids, MI Announces Another Grand Rapids Michigan Home For Sale In The Award Winning Northview School District in Grand Rapids MI 49525
Jim & Yvette Blehm own an award winning real estate team in Grand Rapids, Michigan with Keller Williams GR North. Jim & Yvette and their team consistantly negotiate successful transactions for both buyers and sellers in the Greater Grand Rapids area. They run an experienced team of skilled real estate agents specializing in the Grand Rapids, MI area | Ada, MI area | Caledonia MI area, including Grand Rapids Homes For Sale, Ada Homes For Sale, Caledonia Homes For Sale, Byron Center Homes For Sale, Grandville Homes For Sale, Jenison Homes For Sale, and Hudsonville Homes For Sale.
Jim Blehm, REALTORS®, CNE, ABR, SFR, ePro | Yvette Blehm, Associate Broker, CNE, SFR | Ada Real Estate Specialists | Keller Williams GR North (616)719-7017 | 3237 Platinum St., NE Grand Rapids, MI 49525
http://www.grandrapidsareahomesearch.com
Contact
Jim Blehm
***@theblehmgroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse