The Blehm Group Announces Another East Grand Rapids Home For Sale In 49506

Jim & Yvette Blehm, an Award Winning Real Estate Team in Grand Rapids, MI Announces Another East Grand Rapids Michigan Home For Sale In The Beautiful Community of East Grand Rapids MI 49506

2552 Hall St East Grand Rapids MI 49506

Contact

Jim Blehm

***@theblehmgroup.com Jim Blehm

End

-- With it's beautiful hardwood floors and a flood of natural light, this is an amazing East Grand Rapids home that you'll want to call your own! A 4 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch with 2,777 sqft of living space that has been tastefully updated. Living room has floor to ceiling windows and a cozy fireplace as the focal point. Kitchen is perfect for entertaining with a large center island for gatherings. An abundance of cabinet and counter space with a full stainless steel appliance package included. Flex space with sliders to deck is perfect for small gatherings or a media/computer space. Three nicely sized bedrooms on the main floor. Finished lower level features a family room with fireplace and surround sound. Guest suite with seating area, large walk-in closet and private bath. Laundry, workbench and storage area complete the lower level. Large deck and fenced backyard. Other amenities include newer windows (2016), roof, electrical system, furnace, air conditioning and water heater. This home is within walking distance of Gaslight Village, EGR schools and has easy access to E. Beltline.Jim & Yvette Blehm own an award winning real estate team in Grand Rapids, Michigan with Keller Williams GR North. Jim & Yvette consistantly negotiate successful transactions for both buyers and sellers in the Greater Grand Rapids area. They run an experienced team of skilled real estate agents specializing in the East Grand Rapids, MI area | Ada, MI area | Caledonia MI area, including East Grand Rapids Homes For Sale, Ada Homes For Sale, Caledonia Homes For Sale, Byron Center Homes For Sale, Grandville Homes For Sale, Jenison Homes For Sale, and Hudsonville Homes For Sale.Jim Blehm, REALTORS®, CNE, ABR, SFR, ePro | Yvette Blehm, Associate Broker, CNE, SFR | Ada Real Estate Specialists | Keller Williams GR North (616)719-7017 | 3237 Platinum St., NE Grand Rapids, MI 49525