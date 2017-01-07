The Blehm Group Announces Another Ada Home For Sale In Ada MI 49301

Jim & Yvette Blehm, an Award Winning Real Estate Team in Grand Rapids, MI Announces Another Ada Michigan Home For Sale In The Beautiful Community of Ada MI 49301

1700 Sterling Oaks Ct Ada MI 49301

Jim Blehm

jim@theblehmgroup.com

-- A quality built John Merchant home (2x6 construction), this 6 bedroom, 4 full & 2 half bath home is situated on a beautifully landscaped 1.9 acre lot in a gorgeous gated community. Foyer with a stunning open staircase. Exquisite gourmet kitchen has an abundance of cabinet space, granite counter tops w/breakfast bar, copper sinks and a pantry w/barn door. Full appliance package also includes double oven and wine storage. Screened porch off of kitchen eating area perfect for summer entertaining. Living room w/cathedral ceilings, a wall of windows and fireplace as the focal point. Main floor master bedroom with bay window and views of the property. Master bath has dual vanities, jetted soaking tub, separate shower and electric fireplace. Large walk-in closet with built-ins. Laundry room with ample cabinet and counter space along with utility sink. Additional features include: a gorgeous formal dining room with French doors to front porch, private office. Upper level has 4 bedrooms, 2 Jack & Jill baths and family/flex room. Lower walkout level with high ceilings features a 6th bedroom, 4th full bath, family room, exercise room and 3 storage rooms. Central vacuum. New septic system and A/C. Furnace, roof, driveway and well 3 yrs old. Front yard professionally landscaped, underground sprinklers front and back yard. Underground dog fence, Dog Watch brand. This is a home with so many amazing features.Jim & Yvette Blehm own an award winning real estate team in Grand Rapids, Michigan with Keller Williams GR North. Jim & Yvette consistantly negotiate successful transactions for both buyers and sellers in the Greater Grand Rapids area. They run an experienced team of skilled real estate agents specializing in the Ada, MI area | East Grand Rapids, MI area | Caledonia MI area, including Ada Homes For Sale, Caledonia Homes For Sale, Byron Center Homes For Sale, Grandville Homes For Sale, Jenison Homes For Sale, and Hudsonville Homes For Sale.Jim Blehm, REALTORS®, CNE, ABR, SFR, ePro | Yvette Blehm, Associate Broker, CNE, SFR | Ada Real Estate Specialists | Keller Williams GR North (616)719-7017 | 3237 Platinum St., NE Grand Rapids, MI 49525