The Blehm Group Lists Another East Grand Rapids Home For Sale In 49506

2910 Oakwood Dr East Grand Rapids MI 49506

Jim Blehm

Jim Blehm

-- Located in the much-desired community of East Grand Rapids, this 3 bedroom 2-bath brick ranch has 2,102 sqft of living space. Living room with a wood-burning fireplace as the focal point and built-in bookshelves makes the perfect place to settle in on those cool winter evenings. Nicely sized kitchen with an abundance of cabinet space, center island with breakfast bar and hutch with granite countertop. Stainless steel appliances included. Floor to ceiling windows provide a flood of natural light to this space. Double doors to master bedroom, which has a beautiful brick accent wall, private master bath and a walk-in closet. Bedrooms #2 & #3 are also located on the main level and have gorgeous wood floors. Bath #2 with tub/shower combination and plenty of linen storage. Separate laundry/mudroom with wash sink and overhead cabinets for additional storage. There is access to the backyard from the laundry/mudroom making outdoor cleanups a breeze! Lower level has a large family room with an additional wood-burning fireplace. Large storage room with shelving and a workshop area with wash sink is a perfect space for the hobbyists. Additional amenities include: Pella Windows throughout home with incased blinds, wood floors throughout main floor (excluding master bedroom), two-stall attached garage with epoxied floor, partially fenced backyard with a white vinyl fence, drain tile upgraded in 1997. Located just a short distance to Gas Light Village and also easy access to E. Beltline. This is a gorgeous home will want to call your own!Jim & Yvette Blehm own an award winning real estate team in Grand Rapids, Michigan with Keller Williams GR North. Jim & Yvette consistantly negotiate successful transactions for both buyers and sellers in the Greater Grand Rapids area. They run an experienced team of skilled real estate agents specializing in the East Grand Rapids, MI area | Ada, MI area | Caledonia MI area, including East Grand Rapids Homes For Sale, Ada Homes For Sale, Caledonia Homes For Sale, Byron Center Homes For Sale, Grandville Homes For Sale, Jenison Homes For Sale, and Hudsonville Homes For Sale.Jim Blehm, REALTORS®, CNE, ABR, SFR, ePro | Yvette Blehm, Associate Broker, CNE, SFR | East Grand Rapids Real Estate Specialists | Keller Williams GR North (616)719-7017 | 3237 Platinum St., NE Grand Rapids, MI 49525