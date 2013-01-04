News By Tag
STOP violence! STOP terrorism! Corum Bubble says STOP!
The Bubble Stop is a symbol of Corum's open-mindedness. Placing the focus on transparency and injecting new creative energy, the Chaux-de-Fonds brand introduced a unique watchmaking experience with 'Customise Your Bubble', which directly involved fans of the brand in Corum's creative process. "Thanks to the public's involvement, Corum collected more ideas in the space of a few weeks than through any other means," explained Davide Traxler. "What is more, it gave us a clear and immediate idea of the creative direction that our collectors wished for us to take with the Bubble. Their daring unleashed our inner talents, which knew no bounds."
The Bubble Stop is first and foremost a highly original piece. Based on a design suggested by a lover of the brand, Jérôme Barbier, Corum developed this model, making its dial from the same reflective material as authentic Swiss traffic signs, which are renowned as being the best in the world. Its honeycombed surface also recalls the first limited editions in 2015, which have now all sold out. Its 'tecno' strap adopts this same spirit, with the technical material also offering incomparable resistance.
The three models are available in a 42 mm, 47 mm or 52 mm titanium case covered by the famous domed sapphire crystal, giving the wrist a strong identity that is in tune with its "STOP" dial while proving particularly lightweight. Finally, the Bubble Stop features a sapphire case back through which the CO403 movement can be admired, with its 65-hour power reserve.
SPECIFICATIONS
BUBBLE BIG BUBBLE
L403/03249 - 403.101.04/0371 ST01
HANDS
Hour and minute: Leaf • Rhodium-coated • Skeleton
BRACELET
Material: Nero technical – tissue
Colours: Black
Interhorn/Buckle:
Buckle type: Tongue buckle
Buckle material: Stainless steel
WATCH
Watch Name: BUBBLE BIG BUBBLE
Availibility:
MOVEMENT
Movement number: CO 403
Functions: Hour & Minute • Second
Power reserve: 65 hours
Frequency: 4 Hz, 28'800 vph
Dimension: 13 1/4'''
Rubies: 30
DIAL
Colours: Red
Material: Brass
Distinctive features: Retroreflective
CASE
Shape: Round
Dimension: 52 mm
Thickness: 20.20 mm
Case material: Titanium grade 5
Crown material: Titanium grade 5
Crystal: Domed sapphire crystal with anti-reflective treatment
Back type: Screwed in open back cover in titanium grade 5 with glare proof
sapphire crystal
Water-resistance:
BUBBLE BIG BUBBLE
L403/03312 - 403.101.05/0601 ST01
HANDS
Hour and minute: Leaf • Rhodium-coated • Skeleton
BRACELET
Material: Nero technical – tissue
Colours: Black
Interhorn/Buckle:
Buckle type: Tongue buckle
Buckle material: Stainless steel
WATCH
Watch Name: BUBBLE BIG BUBBLE
Availibility:
MOVEMENT
Movement number: CO 403
Functions: Hour & Minute • Second • Date
Power reserve: 65 hours
Frequency: 4 Hz, 28'800 vph
Dimension: 13 1/4'''
Rubies: 30
DIAL
Colours: Red
Material: Brass
Distinctive features: Retroreflective
CASE
Shape: Round
Dimension: 52 mm
Thickness: 20.20 mm
Case material: Titanium grade 5
Bezel material: 5N 18kt rose gold
Crown material: 5N 18kt rose gold
Crystal: Domed sapphire crystal with anti-reflective treatment
Back type: Screwed in open back cover in titanium grade 5 with glare proof sapphire crystal
Water-resistance:
