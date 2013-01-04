STOP violence! STOP terrorism! Corum Bubble says STOP!

Corum STOP

-- "The 'Customise Your Bubble' experience proved full of surprises. While some brands limit their interaction with their customers, we directly involved our fans in our creative process. The results of this approach exceeded our expectations. The Bubble Stop is the finest example of this," said Davide Traxler, CEO of Corum.The Bubble Stop is a symbol of Corum's open-mindedness. Placing the focus on transparency and injecting new creative energy, the Chaux-de-Fonds brand introduced a unique watchmaking experience with 'Customise Your Bubble', which directly involved fans of the brand in Corum's creative process. "Thanks to the public's involvement, Corum collected more ideas in the space of a few weeks than through any other means," explained Davide Traxler. "What is more, it gave us a clear and immediate idea of the creative direction that our collectors wished for us to take with the Bubble. Their daring unleashed our inner talents, which knew no bounds."The Bubble Stop is first and foremost a highly original piece. Based on a design suggested by a lover of the brand, Jérôme Barbier, Corum developed this model, making its dial from the same reflective material as authentic Swiss traffic signs, which are renowned as being the best in the world. Its honeycombed surface also recalls the first limited editions in 2015, which have now all sold out. Its 'tecno' strap adopts this same spirit, with the technical material also offering incomparable resistance.The three models are available in a 42 mm, 47 mm or 52 mm titanium case covered by the famous domed sapphire crystal, giving the wrist a strong identity that is in tune with its "STOP" dial while proving particularly lightweight. Finally, the Bubble Stop features a sapphire case back through which the CO403 movement can be admired, with its 65-hour power reserve.Hour and minute: Leaf • Rhodium-coated • SkeletonMaterial: Nero technical – tissueColours: BlackInterhorn/Buckle:26.5/22 mmBuckle type: Tongue buckleBuckle material: Stainless steelWatch Name: BUBBLE BIG BUBBLEAvailibility:Limited Edition : 87 piece(s)Movement number: CO 403Functions: Hour & Minute • SecondPower reserve: 65 hoursFrequency: 4 Hz, 28'800 vphDimension: 13 1/4'''Rubies: 30Colours: RedMaterial: BrassDistinctive features: RetroreflectiveShape: RoundDimension: 52 mmThickness: 20.20 mmCase material: Titanium grade 5Crown material: Titanium grade 5Crystal: Domed sapphire crystal with anti-reflective treatmentBack type: Screwed in open back cover in titanium grade 5 with glare proofsapphire crystalWater-resistance:100 meters / 10 ATM