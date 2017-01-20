AffordableTours.com Recognized by MSC Cruises as Leading Travel Partner

Spread the Word

--was recognized today asas part of the line's 4Annual MSC True Partnerships' Awards.The 2016 MSC True Partnerships Awards are presented to MSC Cruises' top performing North American travel partners for the year based on overall business growth in revenue and guests and continuous partnership support and innovative marketing efforts that drive increased consumer awareness."It's such an honor to be recognized by MSC Cruises. We value their partnership and we look forward to continuing our relationship throughout 2017. Our clients always come back happy and completely satisfied after traveling on an MSC cruise," said Lin Humble, Vice President, AffordableTours.com."We are thrilled to recognize our leading travel partners who have gone above and beyond in their efforts in selling and raising awareness about MSC Cruises and congratulate all of them on their hard work," said Roberto Fusaro, president, MSC Cruises USA.AffordableTours.com is being honored during an upcoming sailing aboard the MSC Divina.AffordableTours.com is one of the largest travel sellers of tours, cruises, river cruises and resorts in the United States. With corporate offices located just outside Houston, in Stafford, Texas, they send clients around the world, while offering the lowest prices and the highest quality customer service.AffordableTours.com's mission remains the same as it was when they started the travel company in 1999: to provide high-quality trips at the lowest price possible, while giving each and every guest personalized attention. As a fully licensed, award winning, travel seller, AffordableTours.com offers vacation-planning assistance from start to finish--one-stop shopping for all of your vacation needs.MSC Cruises, part of the MSC Group, is the Swiss-based, world's largest privately-owned cruise line and brand market leader in Europe, South America and South Africa, sailing year-round in the Mediterranean and the Caribbean. Seasonal itineraries cover northern Europe, the Atlantic Ocean, Cuba and the French Antilles, South America, southern Africa, and Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Oman.MSC Cruises' fleet is currently comprised of 12 of the most modern ships at sea. MSC Cruises has significant plans for future expansion through a $10.2 billion investment plan, which consists of up to 11 new, next-generation MSC Cruises ships coming into service between 2017 and 2026. MSC Cruises is the first global cruise line brand to develop an investment plan of this length and magnitude, spanning a horizon of over ten years.