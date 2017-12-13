News By Tag
AffordableTours.com Earns Top Sales Award
Ensemble Travel Group Honors AffordableTours.com With Top 10 President's Gold Circle Award
The sales award was presented to Gabriel Mariduena, Managing Director, Contact Center of AffordableTours.com by Ensemble Travel Group Co-Presidents Lindsay Pearlman and Libbie Rice on October 18, 2017 during the organization's annual international conference held at the Hyatt Regency Dallas at Reunion. More than 850 travel executives attended the key industry meeting.
"Congratulations to AffordableTours.com and their team of highly skilled travel professionals. Their track record of superior sales and outstanding customer service has created a strong following of loyal clients," said Pearlman. "For Ensemble, 2016 was the best year in our 49-year history from a North American profit-sharing perspective, and AffordableTours.com was a driving force behind that success."
AffordableTours.com has been a member of Ensemble Travel Group since 2011. Travelers of http://www.AffordableTours.com enjoy a number of exclusive travel perks and services because of its affiliation with Ensemble Travel Group.
About AffordableTours.com
AffordableTours.com is one of the largest travel sellers of tours, cruises, river cruises and resorts in the United States. With corporate offices located just outside Houston, in Stafford, Texas, they send clients around the world, while offering the lowest prices and the highest quality customer service.
AffordableTours.com's wcj mission remains the same as it was when they started the travel company in 1999: to provide high-quality trips at the lowest price possible, while giving each and every guest personalized attention. As a fully licensed, award winning, travel seller, AffordableTours.com offers vacation-planning assistance from start to finish–one-
About Ensemble Travel® Group
Founded in 1968, Ensemble Travel® Group is a thriving member-owned organization of approximately 850 top-tier independent travel agencies in the U.S. and Canada, with an expanded international presence in Australia/New Zealand. With a membership that represents billions of dollars in travel sales each year, Ensemble Travel Group has achieved a near 50-year record of boosting members' profits and delivering high-volume sales to its preferred suppliers.
