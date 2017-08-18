News By Tag
Oceania's Cruise Connoisseur Club 2017 Award Presented to AffordableTours.com
AffordableTours.com was honored by Oceania Cruises for their outstanding sales performance in 2017.
This unique award, a beautifully designed ceramic plate, also serves to reinforce the line's culinary heritage and commitment to fine food and wine.
"In honor of your Cruise Connoisseur Club achievements, it's our pleasure to present you with this 2017 signature plate," Nikki Upshaw, Senior Vice President of Sales said in her award note.
Rod Fernandez, AffordableTours.com's President, expressed his gratitude to Oceania for the recognition, as well as to the exceptional team of cruise and travel specialists.
"We are honored and humbled to win this prestigious award. To be awarded with the highest recognition possible from Oceania is a testament to the hard work and tremendous effort our entire team puts forward every day. We will continue to deliver on the promise of top quality customer service," Fernandez said.
About AffordableTours.com
http://www.AffordableTours.com is one of the largest travel sellers of tours, cruises, river cruises and resorts in the United States. With corporate offices located just outside Houston, in Stafford, Texas, they send clients around the world, while offering the lowest prices and the highest quality customer service.
AffordableTours.com's mission remains the same as it was when they started the travel company in 1999: to provide high-quality trips at the lowest price possible, while giving each and every guest personalized attention. As a fully licensed, award winning, A+ BBB accredited travel seller, http://www.AffordableTours.com offers vacation-planning assistance from start to finish.
About Oceania Cruises
Featuring a fleet of intimate and luxurious ships, Oceania Cruises offers an unrivaled vacation experience renowned for the finest cuisine at sea.
