AffordableTours.com Receives 13th Trafalgar's Award of Excellence And Top Agency Distinction
The Award of Excellence and Top Agency Distinction are in recognition of travel agencies to show appreciation for their dedication and hard work in driving sales and maintaining a high level of service excellence.
Of the company's success, Rod Fernandez said, "On behalf of the whole AffordableTours.com team, we can't thank Trafalgar enough for their continued support. We will continue to go above a beyond to make sure we are giving our clients the best possible experience and have full confidence our clients are in good hands with Trafalgar."
Along with the award, Whitney Ramirez, Vice President of Sales at Trafalgar included a note saying, "We love to work with people who live for travel and are committed to your continued success."
About AffordableTours.com
http://www.AffordableTours.com is one of the largest travel sellers of tours, cruises, river cruises and resorts in the United States. With corporate offices located just outside Houston, in Stafford, Texas, they send clients around the world, while offering the lowest prices and the highest quality customer service.
AffordableTours.com's mission remains the same as it was when they started the travel company in 1999: to provide high-quality trips at the lowest price possible, while giving each and every guest personalized attention. As a fully licensed, award winning, A+ BBB accredited travel seller, AffordableTours.com offers vacation-planning assistance from start to finish–one-
About Trafalgar
Trafalgar Tours is a travel company that provides guided holidays to over 230 destinations worldwide. The company is owned by The Travel Corporation which has been in business since 1947. Trafalgar specializes in providing local experts and guides and offers a variety of package options for individuals, couples, groups and families.
