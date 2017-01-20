News By Tag
Reinforcing its role in the education ecosystem, jp.ik will showcase its advanced solutions in BETT
During the three days conference, attendees will have the opportunity to witness the debut of the new Turn T201, a result of over ten years of experience in world education scenarios from jp.ik as well as its partners Intel and Microsoft
BETT Show will also mark the debut of TURN T201, a new education device specifically designed to elevate the learning experience to an all new level, leveraging ten years of experience and over twelve million students' lives impacted as a result of a lasting partnership for the education market established between jp.ik, Intel and Microsoft Corp.
According to Jorge Sá Couto, Chairman of jp.ik, part of jp.group, "we are thrilled to be once again present at BETT, and the time couldn't be more important, as we move ahead with our organization's realignment and launch of the first true global education device."
"Students and educators need devices designed with them in mind, and jp.ik' s TURN T201, now available in markets around the world, is a great example of a Windows 10 PC purpose-built for education," said Peter Han, VP, Partner Devices & Solutions, Microsoft. "This innovative new device features Windows Ink and Windows Hello, giving students the ability to draw on their screens with a pen and removing the hassle of remembering passwords by using a fingerprint reader to quickly unlock their device."
Brian Gonzalez, General Manager Global Education Sector, Intel Corporation stresses "jp.ik and Intel recognize that technology can play a key role in transforming learning into a more interactive, rewarding and fullfiling experience. Solutions that are purpose built for education provide a platform for students and educators to develop individual knowledge. These solutions are foundational for the sustainable development of knowledge based communities."
The knowledge acquired in innovative technological education projects developed around the world provides jp.ik with a breadth of field, technical and pedagogical knowledge that puts the company in a unique position as partner of reference for the creation, integration and fostering of best practices related to the use of technology in Education.
Turn T201 ushers a new era for Education devices
TURN T201 symbolizes ten years of experience of jp.ik in developing education devices. It translates the knowledge accumulated in addressing the unique challenges faced in the most diverse usage scenarios and education requirements across the globe and combines versatility and high productivity in one single mobile device for Education.
Designed for students between 12 and 18 years old with a funky style, TURN T201 is 360° Convertible Device. It folds into tablet mode, allowing students to be productive by using it with or without keyboard. The active stylus pen, which is compatible with Windows Ink, is essential for a more intuitive and precise work. The sleeve attached to the device is perfect to avoid misplacing or losing the pen.
TURN T201 has preloaded Inspiring Knowledge Education Software, a stack of software tools which gives teachers and students the opportunity to engage together in a fulfilling learning experience. The Microlens snaps on the webcam works as a microscope for science tasks and the Thermal Probe detects temperature fluctuations.
TURN T201 also has a retractable carry handle, which makes it easier to carry around and less likely to be dropped. The USB Type-C™ port allow fast data transfer, display sharing, and charging. Every now and then, we forget our passwords and its recovery can be a painful process. Therefore, Windows Hello is about using fingerprints recognition to allow a quicker access.
About JP.IK
jp.ik, the Business Unit of jp.group part dedicated to the implementation of innovative and sustainable solutions, which catalyze the transformation of communities through Technology, Engineering and Pedagogy. The expertise acquired in projects developed worldwide make jp.ik the referral partner to integrate technology on Education.
jp.ik is present in over 70 countries and since 2008 has influenced the life of more than 12 million students all over the world. In almost a decade, jp.ik has implemented over than 20 large-scale education projects. www.jpik.com
