Jp.ik developing purpose-built education devices for students worldwide

-- jp.ik will expand its role in the global education industry with purpose-built solutions, commonly known as, that enhance modern learning experiences for students. In collaboration with Intel, jp.ik has delivered education reference designs, based on leading, research and innovative design, to school systems around the world. These reference designs will be manufactured by jp.ik to enhance and inspire value-add products for education. jp.ik will also manage product strategy and planning, future product designs, platform engineering, validation, and support.Education reference designs have successfully achieved the goal of moving the PC industry to include purpose-built designs for education. Purpose-built designs can now be found in global education initiatives that aim to bring technology to every student. This product category will continue to grow and enable the digital transformation of curriculum, student productivity, and STEAM usages that pave the way to personalized learning."jp.ik and Intel have been working together for the last ten years. We have collaborated closely in the context of education reference designs and expertise working with school systems worldwide. Leading the reference design work in the future, we will continue our leadership role in the definition and development of innovative solutions for the classroom. Going forward, leading the Classmate PCs category is an important step in our leadership position in education," states Jorge Sá Couto, Chairman of jp.ik."Intel education reference design products have been successful at enabling purpose built designs for the education industry, reaching more than 21 million students worldwide. We are thrilled to work with companies including jp.ik that will continue to offer these important products. Intel continues to be committed to improving education around the world and providing solutions for a 360-degree learning experience to support student success and we believe companies like jp.ik will continue to help make this possible," John Galvin, VP and GM, Intel Public Sector Group.As a leader in Classmate PC development, jp.ik will continue to expand and strengthen its solutions specifically for education and build on the successful collaboration between Intel and jp.ik.jp.ik is jp.group's Business Unit specialized in the implementation of innovative and sustainable Educational solutions that foster the transformation of communities through Technology, Engineering and Pedagogy. The knowledge acquired in projects developed around the world makes jp.ik the reference partner for the integration of technology in Education.jp.ik is present in more than 70 countries and since 2008 it has influenced the lives of more than 12 million students worldwide. In a decade, jp.ik has already implemented more than 20 large-scale national education projects.