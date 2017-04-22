News By Tag
Oporto African Forum hosted by jp.ik in partnership with GESCI
jp.ik in partnership with GESCI hosts Oporto African Forum focused on national ICT in Education policies to achieve Development Goals
The forum was meant to develop:
- Practical understanding of the implications of leadership and partnership on designing and implementing national ICT in education initiatives;
- Shared understanding of the importance of policy coherence and cross-sector coordination in ICT in education strategy/programmes development;
- Awareness of the critical dimension of public-private partnerships and robust programme management to ensure effective implementation,
- Commanding knowledge of the role of school leadership and teachers in successful implementation of ICT in Education initiatives.
The Oporto African Forum is the second activity of the CESA ICT in Education Cluster, a group of country representatives, international and regional organizations and private sector partners established by the African Union Commission (AUC-HRST), GESCI and ADEA to advance the implementation of CESA 2016-25 through the utilisation of ICTs. The CESA ICT in Education cluster was launched in November 2016 in Nairobi Kenya.
Dr. Beatrice Njenga Acting Head Of Youth Division And Head Of Education, Human Resources, Science And Technology Department at the African Union Commission believed that "The Oporto African Forum was a great opportunity to bring together government representatives from África who share challenges, priorities and goals regarding Education for the 21st century. In this new scenario coordinating ICT national initiatives within CESA is essential to transform Education and elevate the learning experience".
During these 2 days, participants had the privilege to visit (a) a primary school to develop first-hand understanding of ICT integration at school level and, also (b) the JP-IK offices and plants where they were briefed about the role of national private sector in developing and implementing successful ICT integration in education initiatives.
Jorge Sá Couto, Chairman of jp.ik, said the importance of this type of meetings should be enhanced by remembering "Education is key for a sustainable global development. The truth is that Education is not yet accessible to every child in the world. We work to develop innovative technological solutions for Education because we believe technology empowers the learning experience and through innovative technology it is possible to take Education to an increasing number of children around the world. Therefore, contributing actively to promote sustainable development."
Speaking at the meeting, GESCI CEO Jerome Morrissey remarked that "The Oporto African Forum provided a timely opportunity to discuss and share views on the need and importance of good leadership for successful and effective deployment and integration of IT in education throughout Africa".Morrissey went ahead to say that the forum enabled networking of importance for future plans and strategies in realizing the objective of equality of access and for provision of high quality education."
The meetings were attended by: Directors of ICT of Ministries in charge of education from more than 10 African countries and Cluster members and key stakeholders such as UNESCO-IICBA, UNICEF, INTEL, Millenium@EDU, GPE and ITworx.
About GESCI
The Global E-Schools and Communities initiative (GESCI) is an international non-profit organisation based in Nairobi, Kenya. GESCI was founded by the United Nations in 2003, GESCI's mission is to assist governments in their efforts to promote socio-economic development, through the successful and widespread integration of Information and Communications Technologies (ICTs) for the development of knowledge societies. More information available at www.gesci.org
About jp.ik
jp.ik is jp.group's Business Unit specialized in the implementation of innovative and sustainable Educational solutions that foster the transformation of communities through Technology, Engineering and Pedagogy. The knowledge acquired in projects developed around the world makes jp.ik the reference partner for the integration of technology in Education.
jp.ik is present in more than 70 countries and since 2008 it has influenced the lives of more than 12 million students worldwide. In a decade, jp.ik has already implemented more than 20 large-scale national education projects. www.jpik.com | www.groupjp.com
