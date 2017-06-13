jp.ik at the XVIII Virtual Educa International Meeting

Under the premise of "Innovation in Education for Social Transformation", the XVIII Virtual Educa International Meeting in the Colombian capital of Bogota

Contact

Sandra Jesus

***@groupjp.com Sandra Jesus

End

-- jp.ik, which is part of the cast of global members of Virtual Educa, is again present in this worldwide reference event in the context of Education promoted by one of the most important Entities in Latin America - the Organization of American States (OAS).The alliance with this multidisciplinary Initiative, fostered and promoted by the OAS, is intertwined with the jink's mission, whose foundations are focused on the commitment to implement innovative and sustainable solutions through its educational ecosystem.In this year's edition, jp.ik will be present with two exhibition areas - one dedicated to bilateral and corporate relations with Latin America and a second area for the mymaga brand distributed in Latin America since last March. With this presence, jp.ik reinforces its role as a reference technology in the implementation of educational solutions on a large scale. Among jp.ik success stories in Latin America are the projects developed in Uruguay, Argentina, Mexico, Bolivia and El Salvador.jp.ik is jp.group's Business Unit dedicated to the implementation of innovative and sustainable educational solutions that foster the transformation of communities through Technology, Engineering and Pedagogy. The knowledge acquired in projects developed around the world makes jp.ik the reference partner for the integration of technology in Education.jp.ik is present in more than 70 countries and since 2008 it has benefited the lives of more than 14 million students worldwide. In a decade, jp.ik has already implemented more than 20 large-scale national education projects.www.jpik.com | www.groupjp.com