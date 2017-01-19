News By Tag
POPcodes to attend National Merchant Day in NYC, sponsored by PYMNTS
FinTech and Retail Tech startup set to showcase their solution at National Merchant Day
National Merchant Day™ (#NMD) celebrates the latest in payments innovation, bringing together merchants, solutions providers and consumers to recognize those who transform the shopping experience. NMD bills itself as the Un-Conference, a place to catch or share an insight, take a peek into the future of payments and interact with today's industry leaders and tomorrow's disrupters."
POPcodes will be demonstrating real-world examples of how their In-Store App™ can provide a quick, safe and easy way for acquirers and ISOs to better service their merchants, and for merchants to better service their customers.
"Millions of merchants touch their payment terminal dozens of times a day. It is the ideal platform to quickly and securely connect them with the service provider they depend on for up to 70% of their revenue, the credit and debit card processor. These same merchants are desperate for solutions that help them attract and provide a seamless, omnichannel experience to their high-value customers. We're committed to creating the best merchant and customer experience for down to the last meter, not just the last mile."
-Gregg Aamoth, POPcodes CEO
To learn more about POPcodes, visit them at National Merchant Day or go to www.popcodes.com.
About POPcodes
POPcodes simple and secure In-Store App transforms the ubiquitous and trusted payment terminal into a cloud connected, multi-purpose and secure communication platform.
Acquirers and ISOs use POPcodes to improve the merchant experience, reduce merchant support costs and streamline the process of adding services or ordering supplies. The same platform, helps merchants improve the in-store execution and measurement of omnichannel promotions, provides customers with the ability redeem loyalty points or generate proof of their online purchases when they are in the store. For more information, email info@popcodes.com or visit www.POPcodes.com.
POPcodes Inc.
425 78 Ave. SW, Calgary, AB, Canada
***@popcodes.com
