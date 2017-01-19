News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Walmart Donates $50,000 To Gleaners Community Food Bank
Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan (Gleaners) has received a $50,000 grant from the Walmart Foundation through Feeding America.
"We are extremely grateful to Walmart and Feeding America for making the donation of this refrigerated truck and walk-in freezer possible. These additions will provide MCOP with greater capacity for retail donations of fresh produce, frozen meat and other healthy foods throughout the year, benefitting our many hungry neighbors in Monroe County," said Gleaners Chief Operating Officer, Julie Beamer.
According to a 2015 study from Feeding America, the food insecurity rate within Monroe County is 12.8 percent with more than 19,000 food insecure individuals. MCOP is a Partner Distribution Organization (PDO) of Gleaners that serves the majority of food distribution programs in Monroe County and aims to improve access to nutrition in rural areas. Gleaners is focused on strengthening and expanding their most effective programs with a goal of increasing economic impact to households by 20 percent.
"Through this wonderful donation, MCOP will be able to increase access to food for our most vulnerable residents in the community," says MCOP Executive Director Stephanie Kasprzak. "Our work with Gleaners and Walmart continues to expand our capacity to feed more people and we are extremely grateful.
Gleaners' mission aligns directly with the Walmart Foundation's sustainability initiatives around reducing food waste across the supply chain and diverting underutilized food into the charitable food system. Walmart's main goal for the grant is to help Gleaners advance their retail donation program by providing assets that support growth.
· Photo Album: https://goo.gl/
About Gleaners Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan
For 40 years, Gleaners Community Food Bank has been "feeding hungry people and nourishing our communities."
Media Only: For further information or to arrange an interview, please contact:
C&B Scene: 248.336.8360 | scene@candbscene.com
Media Contact
Media Only: For further information, contact:
C&B Scene: scene@candbscene.com
scene@candbscene.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse