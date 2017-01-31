News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
InOutsource to Host Business Intelligence Luncheon for Law Firms during Legaltech New York
Law firm professionals and media who are interested in learning more about increasing profitability through data-driven decision making are invited to attend.
What: Sisense product demonstration
Who: Legal professionals and media members
Why: Analytics continue to reshape and disrupt the legal industry. Law firms embracing
business intelligence strategies will gain a competitive advantage.
When: Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017
12:30-
Where: Ruth's Chris Steak House
148 West 51st Street, New York, NY 10019
RSVP: Space is limited, so reserve your seat today. (Online Registration (https://www.surveymonkey.com/
InOutsource works with law firm clients to develop business intelligence strategies, evaluate technology platforms, apply advanced analytics, and design intuitive data visualizations and reports. The company recently announced partnerships with industry-leading business intelligence solutions Grow (http://www.grow.com), Qlik (http://www.qlik.com/
Law firms can request private demonstrations by contacting Megan Beauchemin, Director of Business Intelligence and Analytics for InOutsource at (252) 392-0770 or mbeauchemin@
About InOutsource
Industry leading global consulting firm InOutsource is dedicated to resolving the unique challenges faced by law firms. InOutsource empowers clients to streamline processes and improve performance. The company encourages firms to transform data assets into actionable insights to uncover opportunity. With a focus on information governance, InOutsource reduces risk and enables their clients to leverage information to drive strategy. To learn more, visit www.InOutsource.com.
Contact
Vicki LaBrosse
Edge Legal Marketing
vlabrosse@edgelegalmarketing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse