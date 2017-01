InOutsource to Host Business Intelligence Luncheon for Law Firms during Legaltech New York

Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Legal Marketing

vlabrosse@edgelegalmarketing.com Vicki LaBrosseEdge Legal Marketing

End

-- InOutsource, an industry leading global consulting firm, will offer a business intelligence-focused luncheon on Jan. 31 in New York City. The luncheon will feature a product demonstration of Sisense, a cutting-edge, full-stack business intelligence solution.Law firm professionals and media who are interested in learning more about increasing profitability through data-driven decision making are invited to attend.Sisense product demonstrationLegal professionals and media membersAnalytics continue to reshape and disrupt the legal industry. Law firms embracingbusiness intelligence strategies will gain a competitive advantage.Tuesday, Jan. 31, 201712:30-2:00 p.m. ETRuth's Chris Steak House148 West 51st Street, New York, NY 10019Space is limited, so reserve your seat today. (Online Registration ( https://www.surveymonkey.com/ r/L257N75 ))InOutsource works with law firm clients to develop business intelligence strategies, evaluate technology platforms, apply advanced analytics, and design intuitive data visualizations and reports. The company recently announced partnerships with industry-leading business intelligence solutions Grow ( http://www.grow.com ), Qlik (http://www.qlik.com/us/) and Sisense (http://www.sisense.com)Law firms can request private demonstrations by contacting Megan Beauchemin, Director of Business Intelligence and Analytics for InOutsource at (252) 392-0770 or mbeauchemin@inoutsource.com.Industry leading global consulting firm InOutsource is dedicated to resolving the unique challenges faced by law firms. InOutsource empowers clients to streamline processes and improve performance. The company encourages firms to transform data assets into actionable insights to uncover opportunity. With a focus on information governance, InOutsource reduces risk and enables their clients to leverage information to drive strategy. To learn more, visit www.InOutsource.com.