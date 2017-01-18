 
Pulse of the City News Honors Repeat Winners for Outstanding Customer Service

Pulse of the City News' most recent customer satisfaction honorees have all achieved the highest possible rating of 5 stars, and are consecutive-year winners.
 
 
LAPEER, Mich. - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Pulse of the City News has begun announcing the 2017 winners of its prestigious Customer Satisfaction Award, and among the most recent winners are five companies that have been in the winner's circle before.

In affiliation with The Stirling Center for Excellence, Pulse of the City researches building and construction companies to identify those companies that provide more than just great design and construction services, but also a great customer experience. Pulse's research team accepts public and industry nominations and also scours multiple sources, including online customer reviews, blogs, websites, awards and more to put together a balanced and objective rating for each company. The Customer Satisfaction Award is reserved for those earning the highest ratings of 4 or 5 stars.

J & J Enterprises, Inc. of Las Vegas, Nev., (jandjasphalt.com) received its fourth consecutive Pulse Award in 2017, achieving all with the highest possible rating of 5 stars. J & J provides concrete and asphalt paving services for both residential and commercial properties, including new construction and repairs. Services range from walkways and sidewalks to curbs, gutters, driveways, patios, pool decks and more. Visit the company's Star Page at https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/company-details/34v2t2....

Healthy Basement Systems LLC of Medford, N.Y., (healthybasementsystems.com) is a three-time Pulse Award winner with consecutive 5-star ratings from 2015-2017. Healthy Basement Systems is more than just a basement waterproofing contractor, specializing in waterproofing and structural repairs for the crawl space environment, mold remediation/removal, foundation repair and more. For more information visit the company's Star Page at https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/company-details/6403z2....

Home Exteriors Energy Consultants, Inc. in Vienna, Va., (homexteriorsenergy.com) is another four-time consecutive Pulse Award winner. Home Exteriors Energy Consultants provides windows, siding and doors for its customers, specializing in the most energy-efficient products available on the market. The company also offers stamped concrete. Visit its Star Page at https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/company-details/6413y254z2/Home-Exteriors-Energy-Consultants-Inc/Vienna/VA.

GutterDome, Inc. of Lincoln, Calif., (gutterdome.com) is a three-time Pulse Award winner. In business since 2010, GutterDome provides several different rain gutter protection systems designed to deter leaves, pine needles, seed pods and other debris from entering gutters and prevent the need for annual rain gutter maintenance. They also keep water from overflowing and causing damage to walls, fascia, foundation and landscaping. For more information, visit the company's Star Page at https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/company-details/34v2v2244343/Gutterdome-Inc/Lincoln/CA.

Harrison Electric, Inc. in Plymouth, Minn., (Harrison-electric.com) is also a three-time Pulse Award winner. Harrison Electric has been serving the Twin Cities metro area since 1985, offering electrical contracting services to homes and businesses. The company handles a full range of electrical services from installing a replacement light fixture or ceiling fan to complete remodels and additions. Specialties include service upgrades from 60 amp fuses or circuit breaker panels and overhead to underground service conversions. Visit the company's Star Page at https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/company-details/a4u21374/Harrison-Electric-Inc/Plymouth/MN.

What sets the Pulse Award apart is the research behind it. Pulse uses a database of performance information that has been compiled on an ongoing basis since 2009. By determining an annual rating for companies, there is a stability that tells the whole story, not just what the company did last week, and also avoids succumbing to unfounded negative commentary that may be featured prominently in other rating systems.

Frank Andrews, Founder of The Stirling Center, says, "We are especially happy to find those elite companies that repeatedly maintain top-flight customer satisfaction scores in our research and review systems. They are shining examples of the great contribution that leading small businesses make to the quality of our lives and communities, and we salute them!"

If you are hiring for a project and wish to verify whether the candidates earned the Pulse Award, search for that information at www.pulseofthecitynews.com/search.php.

About Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center

The leaders behind Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center have a lifetime of experience in the real estate, building and construction fields in news and publishing. Pulse of the City News, rooted in the building and construction industry, has teamed with The Stirling Center to bring the benefits of the "customer experience" perspective to the industry. The two firms are dedicated to recognizing building and construction companies and individuals that successfully embrace the combination of quality product and exemplary customer service, and providing services to them and others aspiring to embrace both objectives.

The Stirling Center provides "customer-first" learning resources, including articles, courses, and training tools and materials on customer-oriented performance.

Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9500 or go online to www.pulseofthecitynews.com.

