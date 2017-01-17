News By Tag
Crichton Named Director of Business Development at Resinate Materials Group®
About Resinate Materials Group
Resinate Materials Group is committed to advancing the use of recycled content in specialty polyols, the backbone of materials such as coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers and foams. Since 2007, Resinate has been innovating ways to divert landfill waste, extend the lifecycle of finite resources, and upcycle used molecules into valuable green chemistry solutions.
For more information, contact Resinate at +1 (800) 891-2955, or visit www.resinateinc.com.
