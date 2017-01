Crichton Named Director of Business Development at Resinate Materials Group®

Noel Crichton

End

-- Resinate Materials Group has announced that Noel Crichton has been appointed to the position of Director of Business Development. Mr. Crichton has served as a Business Consultant to Resinate since 2015. Prior to joining Resinate, he worked with a variety of manufacturers, including Huls/Degussa and CPS Color, Elementis, EMD Chemicals, ICI Paints, Craig Adhesives and Royal Adhesives. With over 30 years of experience in executive, commercial and technical roles in the chemical and peripheral industries, Mr. Crichton brings valuable insight to Resinate's business development strategy.is committed to advancing the use of recycled content in specialty polyols, the backbone of materials such as coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers and foams. Since 2007, Resinate has been innovating ways to divert landfill waste, extend the lifecycle of finite resources, and upcycle used molecules into valuable green chemistry solutions.For more information, contact Resinate at +1 (800) 891-2955, or visit www.resinateinc.com