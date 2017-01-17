News By Tag
"Whatcha Got Cookin' at Kitchens by Clay?" free networking event
Sponsored by Kitchens by Clay and hosted by the CCCR Business 100
Clay Cox, president of Kitchens by Clay said, "We open our doors and heart to CCCR. My wife, Kelly, vice-president and CFO, and I have been long time supporters of their mission. We both recognize the importance of a quality early childhood education experience and its future impact upon the community in which we live. It is our hope that through this event, more supporters for CCCR will emerge and join their CCCR Business 100."
Collier Child Care Resources (CCCR) operates four early learning centers in Collier County. The four centers include Child's Path for children ages two to five and Little Wonders for children ages one to five. CCCR also operates A Step Up Child Development Centerslocated at Golden Gate and Immokalee High Schools, for children ages birth to five years, of teen parents who wish to continue their high school education.
Niccole Howard added, "We are grateful that Kitchens by Clay has given us this opportunity to meet more members of the local business community who could become our supporters. Our families need help with partial tuition assistance and the donations from the members of the CCCR Business 100 help us with this and to purchase supplies and equipment for our centers."
To learn more about Collier Child Care Resources (CCCR), volunteer, or make a donation, visit www.collierchildcare.org or call 239-643-3908.
