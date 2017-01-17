Williams Lift Company Acquires Arcola Mobility

Williams Lift Company

-- Arcola Mobility has been acquired by Williams Lift Company, the leading supplier of stairlifts, ramps, and power recliners in North Jersey.Andy Rolfe, Executive Vice President at Alliance Bus Group, initially contacted Williams Lift Company with the idea of an acquisition. From there, the wheels were in motion and the deal has since been finalized."When Andy Rolfe contacted us with the idea of acquiring the stairlift arm of Arcola Mobility, we felt almost obligated to do so," says Barry Williams, owner of Williams Lift Company. "We live to serve the North Jersey community and are more than happy to ensure Arcola Mobility's customers remain in good hands."Specifically, Williams Lift Company has acquired Arcola Mobility's equipment, as well as its current base of rental customers."Rest assured, current and former clients of Arcola Mobility can rely on Williams Lift Company to provide them with the same level of unmatched service that Williams has grown its reputation on for the past 70 years," continues Barry Williams. "That means offering quality products at fair prices, treating them the same way we would expect to be treated, and providing excellent customer service at every step."For now, Arcola Mobility's website is still in place so they can be found by current and former customers. In the future, those in need of mobility devices in North Jersey are encouraged to visit Williams Lift Company directly at www.williamslifts.com.-30-About Williams Lift CompanyWilliams Lift Company is a division of Williams Surgical which was opened in 1947 by Thomas E. Williams. It continues to be owned and operated by the Williams Family to this day. Williams Lift Company is among the most trusted companies in New Jersey, servicing the 07023 and 07083 zip codes.Contact:Williams Lift Company24 South Avenue,Fanwood, NJ 07023Email: contact@williamslifts.comPhone: (908) 322-7070Fax: (908)-322-8020