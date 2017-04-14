Williams Lifts an Exhibitor at Alzheimer's New Jersey Education and Research Conference

Williams Lift Company

-- Williams Lifts is proud to be an exhibitor at the Alzheimer's New Jersey Education and Research Conference. The event takes place on Friday, April 28 at The Palace at Somerset Park in Somerset, New Jersey."Improving treatment and care for individuals with Alzheimer's disease is a cause which everyone at Williams Lifts takes very seriously," says Barry Williams, owner of Williams Lift Company.The conference describes itself as "New Jersey's largest and most successful dementia-specific education program for healthcare professionals."The conference stimulates "new methods of providing care in facilities and in the homes of Alzheimer's families, and to share the most recent trends in dementia research.""Providing care in the homes of Alzheimer's families is something we have been doing for decades with our products," continues Williams, "Being an exhibitor at this conference felt like a perfect fit."Come meet our dedicated salesman Dan Kerrigan at the Williams Lifts booth throughout the duration of the conference. Everyone is welcome to stop by to learn more how our products can help enhance the lives of an individual with Alzheimer's.Williams Lift Company is a division of Williams Surgical which was opened in 1947 by Thomas E. Williams. It continues to be owned and operated by the Williams Family to this day. Williams Lift Company is among the most trusted companies in New Jersey, servicing the 07023 and 07083 zip codes.Williams Lift Company24 South Avenue,Fanwood, NJ 07023Email: contact@williamslifts.comPhone: (908) 322-7070Fax: (908)-322-8020