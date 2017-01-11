News By Tag
Williams Lift Company Celebrates 70 Years Serving the New Jersey Area
"It has been an absolute pleasure to assist the community with sales and service of stairlifts, ramps, and power recliners over our many decades in business," says current owner Barry Williams. "We look forward to continuing to offer our unparallelled level of service for many more years to come."
Williams Lift Company has been a family-owned and operated business since it was founded in 1947 by Thomas E. Williams. In 1970 Thomas' son, Barry Williams, joined the business after graduating college.
Barry worked his way up to becoming the current owner alongside his wife Judy. Since then, daughters Laura and Susan have also come on board to create a 100% family owned and operated business.
"In addition, the dedicated employees of Williams Lift Company have been with us for so long that we consider them extended family," adds owner Barry Williams.
"From the very first day in business, the goals of Williams Lift Company have and always will be straightforward. Offer the best products at fair prices, treat customers they way we would expect to be treated, and offer our unmatched service every step of the way," continues Barry Williams. "It's a business model that has created thousands of satisfied customers over the past 70 years."
For more information about the products and services Williams Lift Company offers to New Jersey residents — please visit the website at WilliamsLifts.com or visit the showroom in person at 24 South Avenue in Fanwood, NJ.
About Williams Lift Company
Williams Lift Company is a division of Williams Surgical which was opened in 1947 by Thomas E. Williams. It continues to be owned and operated by the Williams Family to this day. Williams Lift Company is among the most trusted companies in New Jersey, servicing the 07023 and 07083 zip codes.
Contact:
Williams Lift Company
24 South Avenue,
Fanwood, NJ 07023
Email: contact@williamslifts.com
Phone: (908) 322-7070
Fax: (908)-322-8020
