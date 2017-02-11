 
Scott Berger Joins MCAA Technology Committee as Vice Chairman

Appointment addresses need for service-focused technology HVAC education
 
 
LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Scott Berger, President of Arista Air Conditioning and former MSCA Chairman, has been appointed Vice Chairman of the Technology Committee for the Mechanical Service Contractors of America (MCAA (https://www.mcaa.org/)). Berger's appointment is intended to help the organization expand its technology HVAC education programs to meet the needs of the service industry.

From 2014-2015, Berger served as Chairman of the Mechanical Service Contractors Association (MSCA (https://www.mcaa.org/msca/)), a subsidiary of MCAA and the leading industry organization for HVACR service contractors. Berger is also President of Arista Air Conditioning, the largest HVAC service company in the New York City metro area.

MCAA established its Technology Committee 2 years ago because the organization recognized the critical role technology plays in the construction side of the HVACR business. The group is tasked with researching technology trends and requirements and offering webinars and other HVAC education programs to MCAA members. The group offered its first technology conference in May of 2015.

Following that event, Berger and the MSCA realized the need for similar technology HVAC education on the service side of the business. Ultimately the two groups decided to combine forces, and Berger was asked to serve on MCAA's Technology Committee to represent HVACR service providers and help to deliver an educational track at MCAA's 2017 Technology Conference to meet their specific needs.

"I'm proud to serve MCAA and MSCA members by shedding light on all the aspects of technology that are becoming essential components of the HVACR business," said Berger. "Individual contractors need to understand these new technologies, and they need help evaluating and implementing them, but often don't have the resources to do so on their own. That's where we can provide a valuable service that helps members grow their businesses and improves our performance as an industry."

The new Technology Committee's first offering is a webinar titled "MSCA's Insights into Field Service Software" slated for February 23. The webinar will feature a discussion of the recent findings of the MSCA Field Service Software Report and its analysis of the current state of service software. Technology expert Rob McKinney with JBKnowledge will help participants gain a better understanding of how to identify and evaluate service software functionality. Berger will act as moderator for the HVAC education event.

Members can download the report and register for the webinar here (https://www.mcaa.org/msca/news/register-mscas-field-servi...).

ABOUT MCAA: The Mechanical Contractors Association of America (MCAA) serves the unique needs of approximately 2,600 firms involved in heating, air conditioning, refrigeration, plumbing, piping, and mechanical service, by providing members with high-quality educational materials and programs to help them attain the highest level of managerial and technical expertise. MCAA includes the Mechanical Service Contractors of America, the Plumbing Contractors of America, the Manufacturer/Supplier Council, the Mechanical Contracting Education and Research Foundation and the National Certified Pipe Welding Bureau.

ABOUT ARISTA AIR CONDITIONING CORP (http://aristair.com/): Arista is the New York City metro area's leading provider of system design, installation, maintenance and service for HVAC and refrigeration, serving commercial and luxury residential clients. For over 60 years, Arista has been recognized as one of the region's most respected and referred HVACR experts, and has earned its reputation through trustworthy business conduct and quality service. Arista was the first HVAC provider in the NY metro area to earn the prestigious MSCA Star designation for commercial, institutional and industrial HVAC service excellence, and is also an MSCA GreenSTAR contractor.

###

Media Contact:

Michael C. Rosone, Vice President of Service Sales,

Arista Air Conditioning

718-706-4415

mrosone@aristair.com

