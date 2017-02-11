News By Tag
Scott Berger Joins MCAA Technology Committee as Vice Chairman
Appointment addresses need for service-focused technology HVAC education
From 2014-2015, Berger served as Chairman of the Mechanical Service Contractors Association (MSCA (https://www.mcaa.org/
MCAA established its Technology Committee 2 years ago because the organization recognized the critical role technology plays in the construction side of the HVACR business. The group is tasked with researching technology trends and requirements and offering webinars and other HVAC education programs to MCAA members. The group offered its first technology conference in May of 2015.
Following that event, Berger and the MSCA realized the need for similar technology HVAC education on the service side of the business. Ultimately the two groups decided to combine forces, and Berger was asked to serve on MCAA's Technology Committee to represent HVACR service providers and help to deliver an educational track at MCAA's 2017 Technology Conference to meet their specific needs.
"I'm proud to serve MCAA and MSCA members by shedding light on all the aspects of technology that are becoming essential components of the HVACR business," said Berger. "Individual contractors need to understand these new technologies, and they need help evaluating and implementing them, but often don't have the resources to do so on their own. That's where we can provide a valuable service that helps members grow their businesses and improves our performance as an industry."
The new Technology Committee's first offering is a webinar titled "MSCA's Insights into Field Service Software" slated for February 23. The webinar will feature a discussion of the recent findings of the MSCA Field Service Software Report and its analysis of the current state of service software. Technology expert Rob McKinney with JBKnowledge will help participants gain a better understanding of how to identify and evaluate service software functionality. Berger will act as moderator for the HVAC education event.
Members can download the report and register for the webinar here (https://www.mcaa.org/
ABOUT MCAA: The Mechanical Contractors Association of America (MCAA) serves the unique needs of approximately 2,600 firms involved in heating, air conditioning, refrigeration, plumbing, piping, and mechanical service, by providing members with high-quality educational materials and programs to help them attain the highest level of managerial and technical expertise. MCAA includes the Mechanical Service Contractors of America, the Plumbing Contractors of America, the Manufacturer/
ABOUT ARISTA AIR CONDITIONING CORP (http://aristair.com/
Media Contact:
Michael C. Rosone, Vice President of Service Sales,
Arista Air Conditioning
718-706-4415
mrosone@aristair.com
Arista Air Conditioning Corp
***@aristair.com
