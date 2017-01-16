News By Tag
Rookie Rider Boudreaux Campbell Wins first CBR title on the Road to Cheyenne
"Keep it simple don't overthink it, go at with everything you got each time and put the time and effort into it because it is a serious game we are playing," said the young bull rider from Crockett, Texas who seemed relieved to get his first win on the Road to Cheyenne.
With three World Champions and ten Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifiers on the roster the restless crowd witnessed a total of twenty-five qualified rides with all three top ranked bull riders in the CBR World Standings putting out remarkable effort to ride all three of their draws on the eighth stop on the CBR's televised Road to Cheyenne bull riding tour.
It was the first time in the history of CBR that all four bull riders in the four man Shoot Out round made the whistle and posted a score.
Campbell found inspiration when he lost his number two seat to Vastbinder after last week's CBR event in Tennessee.
"I had a bad week in Jackson last weekend and my goals this week was to stay on all my bulls. I went home and refocused and got on some practice bulls and got everything rolling again and started the week off right with some success at Fort Worth and West Monroe which gave me some confidence coming into Hobbs," continued the rookie after signing autographs.
Round One
Fifteen of the twenty-seven qualified rides of the night came from the first round with only three rematches on the day sheet. United States Army veteran Juan Alonzo was the first to put the crowd on their feet with his round winning 90 points on the Champion Bull of the Night, C735 Jack Tar. Last week's champion Jeff Askey started his night with the second highest score of the round, 89 points on 66 Big Tex. Reigning World Champion Sage Kimzey sailed in at 88 points on unknown 7 Loaded Dice while Campbell rode 3713 Cheecho for 88 points.
"I had no idea what this bull would do and was told he would really buck, Sage (Kimzey) gave me some tips and said he would really fire, it made me really go to him and it worked out," continued Campbell on his first round match up.
After twenty nine outs that included two re-rides it would take an 85.5 to advance. Jacob O'Mara who was 86.5 suffered a shoulder injury in round one and elected not to ride in the semifinal round which left a three way tie of 85 points for the last position in the twelve man round. Dalan Duncan won the tie breaker ending the night's competition for Cody Rostockyj, Koby Radley and Josh and Joe Frost who all posted scores in round one.
Semifinal Round
The second round got under way with Eli Vastbinder being the first man to ride two with 87 points on Karaoke which elevated him to 172.5 on two. Tyler Taylor answered with 88.5 on -50 Divinity which gave him the lead with 175 points. Kimzey took 38 Pogo for a hard earned 86.5 points which put him half a point off the event lead with 174.5 total points. Campbell would take the lead with 87.5 on a bull he has seen often but never drawn, 132 Yabba Dabba Do from Stock Contractor of the Year, Mike Rawson.
"I had never been on 132, but I knew my friend Mike Rawson would give me heck if I fell off of him, I have seen him and I have been having problems making too big a move too quick, so before I nodded my head I just took a deep breath and reminded myself to keep it simple," said Campbell.
Shoot Out Round
Campbell earned the right to select first and without hesitation he selected the tried and true CBR Bull of the year finalist, 911 Hy Test.
"I knew if I rode 911 Hy Test I would win it, I got on him the very first even in Huron and he bucked me off at the whistle, and I would have been a lot of points so I dug deep and said to myself, he is not going to buck me off tonight, " continued Campbell.
But what Campbell did not know is that all three riders in the Shoot Out would make the whistle. In a winner take all format the four man got underway with Vastbinder riding out of order for 88 points on Rawson's 293 Wild Cat. Kimzey, the fourth man to qualify, earned 86.5 on Harris's 21 Big Time. Taylor was next making his first Shoot Out round in 2017 and he was 89 on 222 Yellow Wolf.
With three rides in the books, all the pressure was on the eighteen year old who graduates from high school this week and has enrolled in a college curriculum as he continues to pursue his bull riding dreams.
Campbell would not disappoint the fans on their feet or himself as he took 911 Hy Test for a thrilling 90 points to win his first Road to Cheyenne title.
World Standings Race
Campbell got the prize package in Hobbs, but Kimzey gained three scores to remain the number one ranked bull rider in the CBR World with 1417.5 points, 703.5 points ahead of Eli Vastbinder at 975 points. The rookie Campbell gained four points on Vastbinder but remains in third with 970 points. Askey rode one for 89 points to retain fourth with two wins on the 2017 tour.
Shoot Out Results
1, Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Tex., 90 points on 911 Hy Test,, $8,050.00. 2, T. Taylor, Stephenville, Tex., 89, $6,600. 3, Vastbinder, Statesville, NC, 88.5, $5,150. 4, S. Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., 86.5, $3,700.
