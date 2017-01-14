News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
HB McClure Promotes 3 Employees to Residential Management Team
HB McClure Promotes Three Long-time Employees to Residential Management Team Promotions Signal Growth of Company and Reflect Strong Leadership of Employees
Judd Casher has been promoted to Residential Sales Manager. Casher brings 11 years of sales experience with him to the job. In this new role, he will be responsible for managing the entire residential sales team, which includes every aspect of the sales process, from product selection to customer relations.
Don Deimler has been promoted to Residential Field Supervisor. He has spent 13 years as a residential service team leader for HB McClure and is prepared to step up into this new position. Deimler's years of hands-on experience and talent in our residential department will allow him to assist in the day-to-day operations of this substantial department.
Harry Feaser has been promoted to Residential New Construction and Design Team Manager. He has been at HB McClure for 31 years, and his extensive past involvement and knowledge of the industry will help him achieve future success in this new role. Feaser will be responsible for managing builder relations and the efficiencies associated with his team's project design.
HB McClure congratulates these hard-working employee-owners for their achievements thus far, and the company looks forward to working with them to accomplish even more in the future. For more information about these promotions or HB McClure, please contact Jeri Donadee at 717-232-4328, jdonadee@hbmcclure.com, or visit http://www.hbmcclure.com.
Media Contact
Jeri Donadee
jdonadee@hbmcclure.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse