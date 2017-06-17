Yahna McFalls Joins Wavelength Marketing, LLC as Senior Copywriter

Contact

--a full-service, integrated marketing, advertising, and public relations firm, announced the addition of its newest team member, Senior Copywriter Yahna McFalls.For McFalls the new position marks a return to her writing career after spending nine years as a secondary English teacher in the Donegal School District. Prior to teaching, McFalls was a public relations writer for Godfrey, where she specialized in technical writing within the business-to-business environment. In her role as senior copywriter at Wavelength, McFalls will craft targeted content, including public relations and digital media, to meet the needs of agency's expanding client base."We are thrilled to have someone with Yahna's experience and skills join the team," said Jennifer Peterson, President and Co-Founder of Wavelength Marketing, LLC. "Her ability to write for various industries, audiences, and media will be a valuable asset for supporting Wavelength's diverse client base."McFalls, a resident of Ephrata, PA, is a graduate of Kutztown University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English-Professional Writing. She attended Millersville University, where she earned her Post-Baccalaureate Certification in Secondary English. She is also a graduate of Wilkes University with a Master of Science degree in Education.For more information about Yahna McFalls or Wavelength, visitor contact Bryant Hughes at 717-823-6939 or Bryant@wavelengthb2b.com.###Wavelength Marketing, LLC is a full-service advertising, branding, marketing, and public relations firm that works with B2B and B2C clients to provide relevant messaging, audience targeting, and program integration to increase marketing effectiveness and connect brands with buyers. Wavelength's strategies are grounded in clients' business objectives, capabilities, and culture with the goal of delivering measurable ROI.