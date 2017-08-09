Treasured Country Gifts Introduces Cheese Board Crafted from Pennsylvania Black Cherry

Perfect for preparation and presentation, the versatile cheese board is ideal for slicing and serving cheeses and charcuterie as well as for displaying as kitchen or dining table décor.

Contact

Bryant Hughes

***@wavelengthresults.com Bryant Hughes

End

-- Treasured Country Gifts, an e-retailer of country style gifts and décor, recently added a new cheese board crafted from Pennsylvania black cherry wood to its American-made product line. Perfect for preparation and presentation, the versatile cheese board is ideal for slicing and serving cheeses and charcuterie as well as for displaying as kitchen or dining table décor. The new product can be found atPennsylvania black cherry gives the cheese board a smooth-grained pattern and glowing red color. Unlike comparable plastic or ceramic cheese boards, black cherry protects knives or utensils from dulling and is not as prone to knife scarring and marking. The wood also acts as a natural line of defense against bacteria, preventing microbial growth common with other materials.The cherry wood cheese board measures 9″ long by 4.75″ wide, fitting easily into most kitchen drawers or cabinets. Each board comes with a matching 6″ wood spreader for spreading and serving soft cheeses or butter. The cherry wood cheese board is listed at $29.95 and is available for immediate purchase online.For more information about this cheese board or Treasured Country Gifts, visit www.treasuredcountrygifts.com or call 610-856-1223.####