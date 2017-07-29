 
E-Retailer Treasured Country Gifts Debuts with American-Made Gifts, Home Décor

New e-commerce website offers a wide-ranging collection of distinctive jewelry, bath and body items, and home décor with a traditional country style.
 
READING, Pa. - Aug. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Cathleen and Stephen Zimmer announce the premier of their family-owned e-commerce site Treasured Country Gifts. The site, found at www.treasuredcountrygifts.com, comprises a wide-ranging collection of distinctive jewelry, bath and body items, and home décor with a traditional country style.

Jewelry offerings on the site include necklaces, earrings, and bracelets, while bath and body items include sugar scrubs, soaps, and gift boxes. The site's largest category, home décor, includes: lighting, candles, kitchen items, ironware, wall décor, and decorative items. All products on the site are made in America and were personally selected by Cathleen Zimmer to represent American quality, tradition, and craftsmanship.

"We are excited to bring our dream to life by creating a simple and exciting way for our customers to bring home distinctive home décor and gift items that are made in the country they love," said Cathleen Zimmer.

Treasured Country Gifts accepts all major credit cards and offers a standard 30-day return policy. Gift wrapping is available. Shipping charges vary by product and shipping location.

For more information about Treasured Country Gifts or their product selection, visit www.treasuredcountrygifts.com or call 610-856-1223.

Contact
Bryant Hughes
***@wavelengthresults.com
End
Source:Treasured Country Gifts
Email:***@wavelengthresults.com
Tags:American made gifts, Home Decor, American Made Products
Industry:Retail
Location:Reading - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Companies
