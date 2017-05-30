Stewart-Amos Sweeper Co. Launches New Website

Contact

-- Stewart-Amos Sweeper Co., a leading manufacturer of highly productive and easy-to-operate chassis-mounted street sweepers, has officially launched its new website. The website, located at, was designed to provide visitors with quicker and simpler access to key features, benefits, and capabilities of the company's street sweepers including 7 mechanical brooms and 3 regenerative air models.New to the website are illustrations that allow visitors to get a closer look at the key features and benefits of the various Stewart-Amos street sweepers. The site is also smartphone and tablet-friendly and allows photos, videos, product literature, and service and support information to be accessed at all times.Stewart-Amos will also be introducing a new Dealer Marketing Support Program as part of the website, which will allow authorized dealers to quickly browse, request, or customize marketing materials including advertisements, direct mail, emails, trade show banners and promotional pieces, product literature, and more. The Dealer Marketing Support Program will also provide the latest technical information and up-to-date specs, data sheets, and warranty information.For more information about Stewart-Amos Sweeper Co. or to receive more information about their street sweepers, contact Frank Chulick at frank@stewart-amos.com or call 800-483-2302.####Started in Harrisburg, PA in 1938, the Stewart-Amos Equipment Co. is a leading supplier of construction and mining solutions. The Stewart-Amos Sweeper Co. was formed in 2004 and manufactured a full line of chassis-mounted mechanical broom and regenerative air street sweepers.