Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach County to Host Nine Public Events in February & March
To register for any of the events and workshops at The Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach County, register online atwww.mounts.org/eventcalendar or call 561.233.1751. Events at Mounts are accessible to people with disabilities.
Stories in the Garden:
See, Hear, Smell & Touch
Friday, February 10 – 10 to 11:30 am
Mounts – The Pavilion
FREE
Speaker: Stacey Burford, Youth Services Librarian
Celebrate the 13th year of Stories in the Garden by bringing young ones (ages 2-6) to these FREE nature-themed programs co-sponsored by the Palm Beach Library System. They'll love the interactive stories, songs and learning activities in the Garden. Programs are held rain or shine in the sheltered Pavilion. No reservations required, except for parties of six or more. A craft activity to culminate each day will be reserved for the first 30 registrants.
(Note: To pre-register, call the Director of Programs at Mounts at 561.233.1751 or Stacy Burford at 561.649.5439.)
Hearts-n-Bloom Garden Tea Party
Saturday, February 11 – 11 am
Mounts Botanical Garden Great Lawn
$35 for members and dogs; $85 for nonmembers
Friends of Mounts Botanical Garden is hosting this inaugural event. Guests will enjoy a Mimosa Garden Stroll, followed by a traditional tea party on the Great Lawn, adjacent to the Mounts Butterfly Garden. Attendees are encouraged to wear their best "garden hat" for inclusion in the Designer Hat Fashion Show, and participate in a fun and fantastic Garden Auction with rare and exotic plants. Event co-chairs are Sandy Smith and Janet Mack.
Note: Purchase tickets online at www.mounts.org/
Dogs' Day in the Garden
Sunday, February 26 – 10 am to 3:30 pm
Throughout the Garden
FREE for members; $5 for nonmembers
This is the perfect opportunity for an entire family, dogs included, to visit the Garden, take a walk on the winding paths, meet other pooch pals and heel for photo opportunities. Learn about dog-related nonprofits, shop and enjoy dog-friendly vendors, and meet home-seeking canines from a local dog rescue organization. Be part of this tail-wagging good time. Complimentary water and treats for all dogs. For complete rules about bringing dogs in the Garden, please visit www.mounts.org/
March
Knowing & Growing Palm Beach County's Native Wildflowers
Thursday, March 2 – 6 to 7:30 pm
Mounts Auditorium (in front of the Garden)
$20 for members; $26 for nonmembers
Instructor: Rufino Orsorio, Author of A Gardener's Guide to Florida's Native Plants
Rufino Orsorio will give a presentation on getting to know and growing Palm Beach County's native wildflowers. In his inimitable style, he will describe the cultivation of the wonderful, varied, and ornamental wildflowers that we have growing in our very own backyard. Focusing on growing Palm Beach County wildflowers both as potted plants and in the garden, Orsorio will share growing techniques and tips that he has carefully honed over a period of three decades. The wildflowers will be showcased with his outstanding color photographs and he will include varied wildflowers, from failsafe garden stalwarts that novices can easily grow to horticulturally challenging subjects for the advanced native plant gardener.
Stories in the Garden:
Counting in the Garden
Friday, March 10 – 10 to 11:30 am
Mounts – The Pavilion
FREE
Speaker: Stacey Burford, Youth Services Librarian
Celebrate the 13th year of Stories in the Garden by bringing young ones (ages 2-6) to these FREE nature-themed programs co-sponsored by the Palm Beach Library System. They'll love the interactive stories, songs and learning activities in the Garden. Programs are held rain or shine in the sheltered Pavilion. No reservations required, except for parties of six or more. A craft activity to culminate each day will be reserved for the first 30 registrants.
(Note: To pre-register, call the Director of Programs at Mounts at 561.233.1751 or Stacy Burford at 561.649.5439.)
The Literary Garden: Book Discussion
Tuesday, March 14 – 6 to 7:30 pm
Clayton Hutcheson Conference Room
FREE
Featured Book: The Sympathizer:
Few pleasures in life surpass that of reading a good book or cultivating your own garden. Mounts Botanical Garden is partnering with the Palm Beach County Library System to combine these joys by uniting book lovers and garden enthusiasts with dynamic reading selections, followed by a discussion the grounds of the Garden. The featured book is a 2016 Pulitzer Prize winner in Fiction. Attendance to all four Literary Garden book discussions will be rewarded with a complimentary one-year Avid Gardener Membership to Mounts.
(Note: To pre-register, call the Director of Programs at Mounts at 561.233.1751.)
Ceramic Vessels for Ikebana
In Collaboration with the Armory Art Center
Saturday, March 18 – 9 am to Noon
Mounts – The Pavilion
$115 for members; $125 for nonmembers
Instructor: Ronald Shaw
Ikebana is the Japanese art of flower arrangement. Certain rules of construction apply, as its materials are living branches, leaves, grasses, and blossoms. This class will begin with the guided construction of a clay vessel utilizing the Gardens foliage as imprinted design elements. Upon completion, a demonstration will be given to show the different options of actual arrangements. The clay vessels will be glazed, fired, and returned to Mounts five days after the workshop for students to pick up.
(Note: There is a $10 Material Fee per student; Skill Level: Beginners.)
Other events scheduled for March 18, 19 and 26
