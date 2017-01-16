News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Caffe Luna Rosa in Delray Beach to Offer 'Lucky Lovers Delight' On Valentine's Day
Romantic Dinner Offerings for Flirty Couples Specially Selected by Chef Ernesto DeBlasi
"Valentine's Day is always special for our guests, particularly couples, so this year we're thrilled to offer a truly memorable dining experience, which we're calling the Lucky Lovers Delight," DeBlasi said.
In selecting the perfect Valentine's Day dinner, DeBlasi chose two entrees, an appetizer and a dessert that will complement the unique beachside environment that makes Caffe Luna Rosa the perfect restaurant for a romantic evening.
Guests will have the choice of main-course specials – a whole baked Orata fish fileted tableside, or sexy homemade lobster ravioli dripping in sauce – in addition to all of the delicious regular entrées on the menu.
The Orata, a mild, flaky white fish shipped from the Mediterranean Sea fresh and packed on ice, is stuffed with rosemary and garlic and baked in high heat. It is served with whole-grain brown rice and seasonal vegetables.
The lobster ravioli is made onsite with an egg and squid-ink pasta and stuffed with Maine lobster meat. It is served in a sauce of Mediterranean mussels and wilted escarole.
To get the romantic dinner started with a bang, DeBlasi will be offering a very special appetizer – an imported Burrata cheese ball, with a fresh mozzarella shell stuffed with a creamy mozzarella curd. It comes with locally harvested arugula and a beefsteak tomato drizzled with a basil-infused olive oil and balsamic reduction.
And to climax the rich and romantic dinner will be a sweet peanut-butter pie, made with a creamy peanut butter mousse and topped with a delicious chocolate ganache.
"All our specials were chosen specifically for the holiday to ensure our guests have an evening they won't forget," DeBlasi said. "After all, what Lucky Lovers aren't seeking a Delight or two on Valentine's Day?"
For Valentine's Day reservations or more information, call (561) 274-9404.
About Caffe Luna Rosa:
Located at 34 S. Ocean Boulevard, directly across from the ocean in Delray Beach, Caffe Luna Rosa offers a memorable and authentic Italian dining experience in a casual atmosphere. The restaurant is designed on two levels, with alfresco seating and an elevated open-air dining room highlighted by granite, original artwork and magnificent woodwork. Perfect for congenial conversation and people watching along the shoreline during the day.
The professional wait staff offers epicurean service, including the decanting of wine and tableside filleting of whole fish, and the restaurant's carefully researched wine list offers superior Italian and American selections. Full bar service is available.
Caffe Luna Rosa was twice named Delray's Best Restaurant by the Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce and is a three-peat winner of the annual Best Bite on the Ave competition at Crane's Beach House Boutique Hotel & Luxury Villas, Caffe Luna Rosa also is recipient of the prestigious TripAdvisor®
Attached Jpeg:
Chef Ernesto DeBlasi preparing fresh pasta at Caffe Luna Rosa in Delray Beach
(Photo Credit: Michiko Kurisu)
Media Contact:
Gary Schweikhart
PR-BS, Inc.
561.756.4298
gary@pr-bs.net (mailto:gtary@
Contact
Rachel Young
PRBS
***@seedtoroot.co
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse