MusicWorks Presents County/Folk Icon Livingston Taylor At Old School Square Thursday,
MusicWorks is kicking-off a six-concert CLASSIC FOLK & ROCK SERIES at Old School Square's Crest Theatre with country/folk/bluegrass icon Livingston Taylor
Livingston Taylor has enthralled audiences for 50 years with a diverse original repertoire of country, folk, bluegrass, and blues. His Top 40 hits "I Will Be in Love with You," and "I'll Come Running" launched his career, and a steady song output has characterized his performances ever since. Liv has toured with Linda Ronstadt, Jimmy Buffett, and Fleetwood Mac among many others, but his fans most often come to see him to experience the winning combination of raconteur, balladeer, and pure fun music making that characterize his concerts. Livingston's fourteenth album, Last Alaska Moon is out now.
How to Get Tickets for Livingston Taylor:
Tickets are $77 for premium seating (first five rows center orchestra) and $57 for all others. They can be purchased online at www.OldSchoolSquare.org or by calling the Box Office at 561.243.7922, ext. 1. Old School Square is located at 51 North Swinton Avenue in Delray Beach (one block north of Atlantic Avenue).
The remaining five concerts of the MusicWorks series at Old School Square include:
· Al Stewart – January 26
· ROCKET MAN: The Elton John Tribute Show – February 15
· THE WEIGHT (Former Members of The Band) – March 1
· John Sebastian – March 8
· Karla Bonoff – March 15
About MusicWorks:
MusicWorks specializes in producing live entertainment events in Florida. For more information, please visitwww.musicworksconcerts.com.
About Old School Square:
Old School Square is the center of arts & entertainment in downtown Delray Beach. Serving for over 25 years as the community's gathering place, the historic campus includes the intimate Crest Theatre (in the restored 1925 Delray High School building) the Cornell Art Museum (in the 1913 Delray Elementary building), and the Fieldhouse (c. 1925). The Pavilion, which opened in 2002, hosts outdoor concerts, shows and festivals. The Creative Arts School (located on the second floor of the Crest Theatre) offers art, photography and writing classes. Old School Square also serves as a venue for community, corporate, private and media events. For information on all programs and services, call 561-243-7922 or visit http://OldSchoolSquare.org.
