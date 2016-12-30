News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Kravis Centerkicks Off Feb 2017 With Kravis On Broadway's Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
African-American Film Festival, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Bamberg Symphony, Kristin Chenoweth, Chaka Khan, The Kravis Center Pops Orchestra, Lang Lang, Steve Lawrence, Keith Lockhart and The Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra
February 1–5
+ Wednesday & Saturday at 2 pm & 8 pm
+ Thursday, Friday at 8 pm
+ Sunday at 2 pm & 7 pm
BEAUTIFUL – THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL
(Kravis On Broadway)
Beautiful – THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL tells the Tony® and Grammy® Award-winning inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation.
Alexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr. Concert Hall
Tickets start at $32 with limited seating.
Kravis On Broadway sponsored by:
* Sharyn and Stuart Frankel
* Wilmington Trust
Beyond The Stage: Join us for a free musical presentation on February 1 at 7:15 pm in the Dreyfoos Hall lobby featuring Lily Forte. Beyond the Stage is sponsored by Nancy and Jay Parker.
About the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts:
Celebrating 25 Seasons of Success, Thanks To The Community:
This season, the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts celebrates a Quarter-Century on Stage. And while we celebrate our silver anniversary, we renew our commitment to the community to present the gold standard of excellence in the performing arts.
Today, the Kravis Center is a thriving cultural complex, serving as the gateway to downtown West Palm Beach. Thanks to so many who have and continue to support the Center; it has become one of the premier performing arts centers with a renowned national and international reputation.
The Kravis Center is a not-for-profit performing arts center whose mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and international artists and companies of the highest quality; by offering comprehensive arts education programs; by providing a Palm Beach County home in which local and regional arts organizations can showcase their work; and by providing an economic catalyst and community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County. The Kravis Center is located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. For more information, please call 561-832-7469 or visit the official website at http://www.kravis.org/
For Additional Photos:
To download accompanying images or video, go to the Kravis Center's online pressroom at http://pressroom.kravis.org.
Contact
PRBS
Rachel Young
***@seedtoroot.co
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse