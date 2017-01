PALM BEACH OPERA to Present MADAMA BUTTERFLY at the Kravis Center, January 27-29

Inna Los (Cio-Cio San – Friday, Sunday)

Contact

PRBS

Rachel Young

***@seedtoroot.co PRBSRachel Young

End

--presents Giacomo Puccini'sfor one weekend only, January 27-29, at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach. One of the most popular operas in the repertoire,is filled with recognizable melodies and passionate drama.Abandon yourself to the emotion in this heartbreaking story of an innocent young geisha who gives up everything to be with an American naval officer. After denouncing her religion to marry him, he leaves her bereft and distraught, as she must choose to live in shame, or die with honor. For more than a hundred years, Puccini's lush melodies and passionate drama continue to haunt and captivate audiences, in one of opera's most devastating love stories.will be sung in Italian with English translations projected above the stage. Performances are at 7:30 pm on January 27-28 (Friday and Saturday) and 2 pm on Sunday, January 29.The conductor for this production is, Palm Beach Opera's chief conductor since 2015 (), withserving as director, as he did for Palm Beach Opera'sAn opera and theatre director based in New York, his previous productions include among others Strauss'and Andre Previn'sat Virginia Opera; Jake Heggie'sand John Adams'at Eugene Opera; Philip Glass'(in its American premiere), Charpentier's, and Anthony Davis'at Spoleto Festival/USA.Among those making their Palm Beach Opera debut with this production areand, along with returning favoritesandTickets start at $25 and are available at 561-833-7888 or pbopera.org. Tickets are also available at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts at 561-832-7469 or www.kravis.org Palm Beach Opera is dedicated to producing live opera at an international standard of excellence and to enriching the life of the communities it serves with a diverse offering of educational programs. Founded in 1961, the fully professional Palm Beach Opera presents mainstage performances at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach and is a proud member of OPERA America and the Cultural Council of Palm Beach County. For more information, please visit pbopera.org.David Stern ( http://davidstern.co/ page_04palmbeachopera_ eng.html ): ConductorSam Helfrich (http://encompassarts.com/artist/sam-helfrich/):DirectorInna Los (http://www.ouverture.net/innalosen.html)*:(Friday/Sunday)- Praised for a "round middle voice with a luscious, silvery upper register," Moldavian soprano Inna Los returns to her acclaimed portrayal of Cio Cio San in(http://www.alexandraloutsion.com/)*:(Saturday) - Hailed as "powerful and projecting" (Pittsburgh Post Gazette), Alexandra Loutsion continues to be recognized for her passionate performances and vocal versatility as a rising star on the operatic and concert stage.(http://www.guybarzilayartists.com/Scott-Quinn):(Friday/Sunday)- Lauded by the Dallas News for a "clarion" voice, tenor Scott Quinn returns to Palm Beach Opera as Pinkerton in(http://www.uzanartists.com/portfolio/adam-diegel/):(Saturday) – Diegel's "..spacious, Italianate tenor…" regularly earns international acclaim for his impassioned dramatic sensibilities, powerful voice, and for his classic leading man looks.(http://www.uzanartists.com/portfolio/luis-ledesma/):– Luis Ledesma is an established international singer with powerful, yet refined vocal and theatrical gifts. Born in Mexico City, his career advanced in Europe and in the United States.(http://www.zandasvede.com/about.html)*:- Praised by The Independent for her "movie-star looks" and "chocolatey mezzo-soprano,"Latvian Zanda Švēde her debut at Palm Beach Opera.Also:+:*+:*+:Note:* Palm Beach Opera Debut+ Benenson Young Artist– Friday, Sunday)– Saturday)– Friday, Sunday)– Saturday), Conductor, DirectorAdditional photos available for download at: