News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
PALM BEACH OPERA to Present MADAMA BUTTERFLY at the Kravis Center, January 27-29
Abandon yourself to the emotion in this heartbreaking story of an innocent young geisha who gives up everything to be with an American naval officer. After denouncing her religion to marry him, he leaves her bereft and distraught, as she must choose to live in shame, or die with honor. For more than a hundred years, Puccini's lush melodies and passionate drama continue to haunt and captivate audiences, in one of opera's most devastating love stories.
Madama Butterfly will be sung in Italian with English translations projected above the stage. Performances are at 7:30 pm on January 27-28 (Friday and Saturday) and 2 pm on Sunday, January 29.
The conductor for this production is David Stern, Palm Beach Opera's chief conductor since 2015 (Macbeth; Enemies, A Love Story; Carmen), with Sam Helfrich serving as director, as he did for Palm Beach Opera's Enemies, A Love Story. An opera and theatre director based in New York, his previous productions include among others Strauss' Ariadne auf Naxos and Andre Previn's A Streetcar Named Desire at Virginia Opera; Jake Heggie'sDead Man Walking and John Adams' Nixon in China at Eugene Opera; Philip Glass' Kepler (in its American premiere), Charpentier's Louise, and Anthony Davis' Amistad at Spoleto Festival/USA.
Among those making their Palm Beach Opera debut with this production are Inna Los, Alexandra Loutsion and Zanda Švēde, along with returning favorites Scott Quinn, Adam Diegel and Luis Ledesma.
How to Get Tickets to Madama Butterfly:
Tickets start at $25 and are available at 561-833-7888 or pbopera.org. Tickets are also available at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts at 561-832-7469 or www.kravis.org.
About Palm Beach Opera:
Palm Beach Opera is dedicated to producing live opera at an international standard of excellence and to enriching the life of the communities it serves with a diverse offering of educational programs. Founded in 1961, the fully professional Palm Beach Opera presents mainstage performances at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach and is a proud member of OPERA America and the Cultural Council of Palm Beach County. For more information, please visit pbopera.org.
Madama Butterfly
The Cast
David Stern (http://davidstern.co/
Sam Helfrich (http://encompassarts.com/
Inna Los (http://www.ouverture.net/
Alexandra Loutsion (http://www.alexandraloutsion.com/)*:
Scott Quinn (http://www.guybarzilayartists.com/
Adam Diegel (http://www.uzanartists.com/
Luis Ledesma (http://www.uzanartists.com/
Zanda Švēde (http://www.zandasvede.com/
Also:
Joseph Hu: Goro
Erik Anstine: Bonze
Jessica Fishenfeld+: Kate Pinkerton
Joshua Conyers*+: Yamadori
Andrew Simpson*+: Commissioner
Note:
* Palm Beach Opera Debut
+ Benenson Young Artist
Attached Jpegs:
+ Inna Los (Cio-Cio San – Friday, Sunday)
+ Alexandra Loutsion (Cio-Cio San – Saturday)
+ Scott Quinn (Pinkerton – Friday, Sunday)
+ Adam Diegel (Pinkerton – Saturday)
+ Luis Ledesma (Sharpless)
+ Zanda Švēde (Suzuki)
+ David Stern, Conductor
+ Sam Helfrich, Director
Additional photos available for download at:
PBO Madama Butterfly 2017
Contact
PRBS
Rachel Young
***@seedtoroot.co
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse