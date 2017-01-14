 
Industry News





PALM BEACH OPERA to Present MADAMA BUTTERFLY at the Kravis Center, January 27-29

 
 
Inna Los (Cio-Cio San – Friday, Sunday)
Inna Los (Cio-Cio San – Friday, Sunday)
 
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Jan. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Palm Beach Opera presents Giacomo Puccini's Madama Butterflyfor one weekend only, January 27-29, at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach. One of the most popular operas in the repertoire, Madama Butterfly is filled with recognizable melodies and passionate drama.

Abandon yourself to the emotion in this heartbreaking story of an innocent young geisha who gives up everything to be with an American naval officer. After denouncing her religion to marry him, he leaves her bereft and distraught, as she must choose to live in shame, or die with honor. For more than a hundred years, Puccini's lush melodies and passionate drama continue to haunt and captivate audiences, in one of opera's most devastating love stories.

Madama Butterfly will be sung in Italian with English translations projected above the stage. Performances are at 7:30 pm on January 27-28 (Friday and Saturday) and 2 pm on Sunday, January 29.

The conductor for this production is David Stern, Palm Beach Opera's chief conductor since 2015 (Macbeth; Enemies, A Love Story; Carmen), with Sam Helfrich serving as director, as he did for Palm Beach Opera's Enemies, A Love Story. An opera and theatre director based in New York, his previous productions include among others Strauss' Ariadne auf Naxos and Andre Previn's A Streetcar Named Desire at Virginia Opera; Jake Heggie'sDead Man Walking and John Adams' Nixon in China at Eugene Opera; Philip Glass' Kepler (in its American premiere), Charpentier's Louise, and Anthony Davis' Amistad at Spoleto Festival/USA.

Among those making their Palm Beach Opera debut with this production are Inna Los, Alexandra Loutsion and Zanda Švēde, along with returning favorites Scott Quinn, Adam Diegel and Luis Ledesma.

How to Get Tickets to Madama Butterfly:

Tickets start at $25 and are available at 561-833-7888 or pbopera.org. Tickets are also available at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts at 561-832-7469 or www.kravis.org.

About Palm Beach Opera:

Palm Beach Opera is dedicated to producing live opera at an international standard of excellence and to enriching the life of the communities it serves with a diverse offering of educational programs. Founded in 1961, the fully professional Palm Beach Opera presents mainstage performances at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach and is a proud member of OPERA America and the Cultural Council of Palm Beach County. For more information, please visit pbopera.org.

Madama Butterfly

The Cast

David Stern (http://davidstern.co/page_04palmbeachopera_eng.html): Conductor
Sam Helfrich (http://encompassarts.com/artist/sam-helfrich/): Director

Inna Los (http://www.ouverture.net/innalosen.html)*: Cio-Cio San (Friday/Sunday) - Praised for a "round middle voice with a luscious, silvery upper register," Moldavian soprano Inna Los returns to her acclaimed portrayal of Cio Cio San in Madama Butterfly

Alexandra Loutsion (http://www.alexandraloutsion.com/)*: Cio-Cio San (Saturday) - Hailed as "powerful and projecting" (Pittsburgh Post Gazette), Alexandra Loutsion continues to be recognized for her passionate performances and vocal versatility as a rising star on the operatic and concert stage.

Scott Quinn (http://www.guybarzilayartists.com/Scott-Quinn): Pinkerton (Friday/Sunday) - Lauded by the Dallas News for a "clarion" voice, tenor Scott Quinn returns to Palm Beach Opera as Pinkerton in Madama Butterfly.

Adam Diegel (http://www.uzanartists.com/portfolio/adam-diegel/): Pinkerton (Saturday) – Diegel's "..spacious, Italianate tenor…" regularly earns international acclaim for his impassioned dramatic sensibilities, powerful voice, and for his classic leading man looks.

Luis Ledesma (http://www.uzanartists.com/portfolio/luis-ledesma/): Sharpless – Luis Ledesma is an established international singer with powerful, yet refined vocal and theatrical gifts.  Born in Mexico City, his career advanced in Europe and in the United States.

Zanda Švēde (http://www.zandasvede.com/about.html)*: Suzuki - Praised by The Independent for her "movie-star looks" and "chocolatey mezzo-soprano," Latvian Zanda Švēde her debut at Palm Beach Opera.

Also:

Joseph Hu: Goro

Erik Anstine: Bonze

Jessica Fishenfeld+: Kate Pinkerton

Joshua Conyers*+: Yamadori

Andrew Simpson*+: Commissioner

Note:

* Palm Beach Opera Debut

+ Benenson Young Artist

