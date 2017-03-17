News By Tag
Sir Gregory Winter to Keynote PEGS Summit in Boston
Cambridge Healthtech Institute has announced that Sir Gregory Winter, Master at Trinity College and Co-Founder and Director, Bicycle Therapeutics will be a plenary keynote speaker at its PEGS: The Essential Protein Engineering Summit in Boston.
Winter will address the potential of Bicycle®, a novel therapeutic class of constrained bicyclic peptides that combine antibody-like affinity and selectivity with small molecule-like tissue penetration, tunable exposure and chemical synthesis during the plenary keynote session on Monday, May 1 at 4:00 pm.
In addition, CHI is excited about the launch of its new Young Scientist Keynote. Tim Whitehead, Assistant Professor at Michigan State University in the Departments of Chemical Engineering and Materials Science, Biomedical Engineering, and Biosystems Engineering was nominated for his most recent completed postdoc work, and will give an in-depth presentation on programming proteins by deep sequencing and design.
These plenary keynotes are among the more than 350 speakers who will present at the PEGS Summit.PEGS offers nearly 400 presentations within 8 topic-focused streams comprised of 22 conferences, short course offerings, introductory training seminars, over 100 exhibiting companies, nearly 200 scientific research posters, interactive roundtable discussions and a plethora of engaging networking events.
Plan today to join your colleagues and peers to share insight and best practices, learn from world-renowned experts, discover industry trends, and find solutions to current challenges.
Important Dates:
Early registration discount deadline: February 10, 2017
Poster abstract submission deadline: March 17, 2017
Advanced registration discount deadline: March 17, 2017
To Register:
Call toll free: +1-888-999-6288
Visit: https://chidb.com/
For Group Discounts, contact David Cunningham, 781-972-5472, cunningham@healthtech.com.
Exhibit and sponsorship opportunities are available. For details, contact Carol Dinerstein, 781-972-5471, dinerstein@healthtech.com.
Writers and editors are invited to attend. To request a press pass, email Lisa Scimemi, lscimemi@healthtech.com.
For more information, visit http://www.PEGSummit.com.
About Cambridge Healthtech Institute
