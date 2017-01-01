Trust is a One-Way Street: Why It Matters, How It's Declining, and What Leaders Can Do About It

Trust is a One-Way Street

David Kahn

-- Leadership is built on one core concept—. Without it, you can forgo every other attribute espoused by management experts. Confidence without trust is an egomaniac. Charisma without trust is a charlatan. And vision without trust is a hypocrite. This was supported by a meta-analysis study from leading trust researcher and Georgetown University professor Daniel McAllister.Published in the,McAllister concluded that leaders viewed as trustworthy generate a culture where team members:· display greater innovation, agility, and responsiveness to changing conditions· take risks because they believe they will not be taken advantage of· do not expend needless time, effort, and resources on self preservation· go above and beyond to exhibit higher performing customer service, brand loyalty, and problem solvingThis leads to a competitive advantage through significantly higher commitment, satisfaction, retention, and performance. Similarly, research from the Ken Blanchard Companies found a strong correlation between trust and the behaviors associated with highly productive employees—discretionary effort, willingness to endorse the organization, performance, and a desire to be a "good organizational citizen."Before you get insulted that I'm explaining something as elementary as the benefits of trust, have you heard of the? The ETB has surveyed tens of thousands of people across dozens of countries about their level of trust in business, media, government, and nongovernmental organizations. In its 17year, this is the first time the study found a decline in trust across all four institutions in all 28 countries surveyed...Read more at: www.leadersayswhat.com/2017/01/trust-is-a-one-way-street