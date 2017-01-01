News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Trust is a One-Way Street: Why It Matters, How It's Declining, and What Leaders Can Do About It
Published in the Academy of Management Journal,McAllister concluded that leaders viewed as trustworthy generate a culture where team members:
· display greater innovation, agility, and responsiveness to changing conditions
· take risks because they believe they will not be taken advantage of
· do not expend needless time, effort, and resources on self preservation
· go above and beyond to exhibit higher performing customer service, brand loyalty, and problem solving
This leads to a competitive advantage through significantly higher commitment, satisfaction, retention, and performance. Similarly, research from the Ken Blanchard Companies found a strong correlation between trust and the behaviors associated with highly productive employees—discretionary effort, willingness to endorse the organization, performance, and a desire to be a "good organizational citizen."
Before you get insulted that I'm explaining something as elementary as the benefits of trust, have you heard of the Edelman Trust Barometer? The ETB has surveyed tens of thousands of people across dozens of countries about their level of trust in business, media, government, and nongovernmental organizations. In its 17th year, this is the first time the study found a decline in trust across all four institutions in all 28 countries surveyed...
Read more at: www.leadersayswhat.com/
Contact
David Kahn
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse