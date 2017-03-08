250 Quotes by C. L. Mulligan

Contact

Starewell Publishing

***@starewellpublishing.com Starewell Publishing

End

-- Starewell Publishing is pleased to announce the release of C. L. Mulligan's new book, "250 Quotes That Will Make You A More Influential, Focused and Effective Leader—Political Edition."In her second collection of quotes, Leadership guru C. L. Mulligan shares her personal collection of leadership quotes from political leaders who have actively shaped society through the ages. Perfectly suited as a nightstand mainstay, an on-the-go reference, or in the Oval Office,is the ultimate guide to help start or end your day--or provide a needed surge of motivation.A great companion piece to, this compilation of quotes contains the wisdom of political leaders throughout history and the world including:• George Washington• Nelson Mandela• Davy Crockett• Alexander the Great• David Ben-Gurion• …and many, many more!C. L. Mulligan is a nationally recognized leadership consultant, coach, and keynote speaker. With an emphasis on maximizing competitive advantages, company culture, and employee empowerment, she has been working with executives and corporate teams for almost thirty years.Visit www.starewellpublishing.com for more information.