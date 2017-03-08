News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
250 Quotes That Will Make You A More Influential, Focused and Effective Leader—Political Edition
Need a burst of inspiration to propel your leadership to the next level? How would advice from some of history's leading presidents, kings, congressmen, and dignitaries enhance your success and the success of your organization?
In her second collection of quotes, Leadership guru C. L. Mulligan shares her personal collection of leadership quotes from political leaders who have actively shaped society through the ages. Perfectly suited as a nightstand mainstay, an on-the-go reference, or in the Oval Office, 250 Quotes is the ultimate guide to help start or end your day--or provide a needed surge of motivation.
A great companion piece to 250 Quotes that Will Make You a More Influential, Focused and Effective Leader, this compilation of quotes contains the wisdom of political leaders throughout history and the world including:
• George Washington
• Nelson Mandela
• Davy Crockett
• Alexander the Great
• David Ben-Gurion
• …and many, many more!
C. L. Mulligan is a nationally recognized leadership consultant, coach, and keynote speaker. With an emphasis on maximizing competitive advantages, company culture, and employee empowerment, she has been working with executives and corporate teams for almost thirty years.
Visit www.starewellpublishing.com for more information.
Contact
Starewell Publishing
***@starewellpublishing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse