 
News By Tag
* Inspiration
* Leadership
* Politics
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098


250 Quotes That Will Make You A More Influential, Focused and Effective Leader—Political Edition

 
 
250 Quotes by C. L. Mulligan
250 Quotes by C. L. Mulligan
NEW YORK - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Starewell Publishing is pleased to announce the release of C. L. Mulligan's new book, "250 Quotes That Will Make You A More Influential, Focused and Effective Leader—Political Edition."

Need a burst of inspiration to propel your leadership to the next level? How would advice from some of history's leading presidents, kings, congressmen, and dignitaries enhance your success and the success of your organization?

In her second collection of quotes, Leadership guru C. L. Mulligan shares her personal collection of leadership quotes from political leaders who have actively shaped society through the ages. Perfectly suited as a nightstand mainstay, an on-the-go reference, or in the Oval Office, 250 Quotes is the ultimate guide to help start or end your day--or provide a needed surge of motivation.

A great companion piece to 250 Quotes that Will Make You a More Influential, Focused and Effective Leader, this compilation of quotes contains the wisdom of political leaders throughout history and the world including:

• George Washington
• Nelson Mandela
• Davy Crockett
• Alexander the Great
• David Ben-Gurion
• …and many, many more!

C. L. Mulligan is a nationally recognized leadership consultant, coach, and keynote speaker. With an emphasis on maximizing competitive advantages, company culture, and employee empowerment, she has been working with executives and corporate teams for almost thirty years.

Visit www.starewellpublishing.com for more information.

Contact
Starewell Publishing
***@starewellpublishing.com
End
Source:Starewell Publishing
Email:***@starewellpublishing.com Email Verified
Tags:Inspiration, Leadership, Politics
Industry:Business
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
leadersayswhat News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share