AquaBike Test Event to be launched at TreX QLD on 11th February
In breaking news from In2Adventure, the TreX Series is set to launch an all new off road race at its event in Queensland.
"Put quite simply the AquaBike is a form of triathlon which includes two disciplines only, a swim plus a mountain bike. It's a Triathlon without the run," Simon Lazenby, Race Director at In2Adventure told us.
He also went on to add, "The suggestion was put to us by one of our long time TreX Family members, Tim Whitburn who currently works for Giant Bikes on the Sunshine Coast. After a bit of discussion we thought it could potentially be a good idea and thought we'd put it to our participants to see what they thought. After just a day on social media, the responses were incredible and the response was overwhelmingly positive, so in true In2Adventure fashion we decided to give it a go and make it happen."
The event will be launching with a trial event at the State and National Championships to be hosted on Queensland's spectacular Sunshine Coast on 11-12 February, this year. The course will include the same action packed swim and mountain bike course of the standard distance triathlon, however the AquaBike will not be a part of the Queensland state or Australian national titles.
"This will be a test event only to gauge interest and possible future sustainability of the event, either as part of each TreX event, or possibly as a standalone event as part of the TreX Series." Robyn Lazenby, Event Director at In2Adventure told us. "It's always such a great thrill to receive ideas and suggestions from the people who take part in our events, but even more exciting to be able to make them happen and give it a go. The market has asked for it, so now it's time for those who'd like to see an AquaBike event continue to get behind it at the test event in February."
The AquaBike event will include a 1500m Swim which includes two laps of the 750m course in Ewen Maddock Dam, followed by a 30km XC MTB which takes in the newly developed flowing single tracks within Beerwah State forest in a course which is both challenging for hardcore riders and achievable for those newer to the sport of Mountain Biking.
"It's the perfect course to launch an AquaBike event, and a lot of people have told us that they had to give up Triathlon because due to injury they were unable to run anymore. The AquaBike offers an opportunity for those in this situation to still be a part of the action and stay connected to the triathlon community." Simon added.
As well as the TreX Triathlon event being one of the major events on the 2017 calendar that includes both State and National Championships and a qualification race for the ITU World XTri Championships in 2017, Simon told us that the event also includes a family MultiSport Festival with trail run and mountain bike events for the entire family.
"From the littlest Mud Rats and Dirt Kids, to our Juniors and Sprint competitors right up to our hardcore Dirt Masters and Dirt Mistresses who will be tackling 3 hardcore events across 2 days the weekend has something for all comers.
It is exciting to be able to present one festival across one weekend that has so much to offer including, a state championship, a national championship, a world championship qualification event, the state dirt master championship, a whole weekend of off road adventure with events for the entire family and now the option of an Aquabike!"
So if you love swimming and you love mountain biking time to GetIn2 the TreX AquaBike event on the Sunshine Coast this February.
Event Fast Facts
Dates: 11th & 12th February, 2017
Location: Ewen Maddock Dam, Sunshine Coast Queensland
Events:
- XTriathlon: Standard, Sprint, Junior, Teaser, Dirt Kids and AquaBike Course
- Australian National Championships
- Qld Nissan State Series Championships
- Trail Run: 8k & 4k
- XC MTB: 50k & 20k
- Dirt Master, Mini Dirt Master & Junior Dirt Dude Championships
- FREE Kids Mud Rats adventure run and bike
Find Out More: http://www.trextriathlon.com.au
About TreX
For ten years TreX has positioned itself as the pinnacle of the cross – or off-road - triathlon racing series in Asia-Pacific. Presented by the premier outdoor adventure event specialists In2Adventure, TreX consists of a swim, mountain bike and trail run. While each TreX event features an open category the TreX Cross Triathlon national series invites participation from all ages and skill levels.
About In2Adventure
In2Adventure are Asia-Pacific's premier adventure event specialists, and the proud host of the 2016 ITU Cross Triathlon World Championships. With a full calendar of national events scheduled throughout Australia, including adventure races, cross triathlon, XC Mountain Bike, trail runs and corporate events, In2Adventure fully embraces all things 'off road' and 'off the beaten track' and offers a unique, individual experience for all ages and skill levels. For more information visit http://www.In2Adventure.com.au
