Expedition Mission Kicks Off for Beyond Blue

Stewart Boswerger of SLRV Expedition Trucks and Callie Le Roux from Brisbane Truck Centre will kick off Desert MAN Can at the newly revived LunarC 8hr cross country mountain bike event. The cyclists will treat the event as an opportunity to start training in preparation for their cycle across the Simpson Desert in August this year. Part of the Moreton Bay MTB Series, LunarC will take place on Friday May 12th from 10pm until 6am.Boswerger sees the LunarC event as the perfect place for Callie and him to start their expedition for the desert trip which aims to raise funds and awareness for Beyond Blue. "It will be a tough ride, but Callie and I will team up and work together to do our best to finish the ride" he says. "If we don't finish, that's totally fine, as we are here to prepare ourselves for what will no doubt be one of the biggest challenges of our life"!LunarC is not your average mountain bike event and it is said that it is not for the faint of heart. The LunarC 8hr starts at 10pm Friday and finishes at 6am Saturday and will be hosted at Murrenbong Scout Camp, just 40 minutes north of Brisbane. The event promises to offer solo-riders and teams a night of madness and insanity as they worship the night in the Moreton Bay Region. Organisers have agreed to allow for the SLRV expedition support truck to be displayed at Race HQ and give entrants and spectators the chance to see and learn more about the Desert MAN Can expedition that Boswerger and Le Roux are part of in August this year for Beyond Blue.The Desert MAN Can expedition has attracted interest from various organisations offering to support the project and ensure its success. Penski, MAN Trucks, SLRV Expedition Vehicles as well as JMC Academy. Students from JMC will attend LunarC to gain footage of the riders for use in a final documentary set to be released later this year.About Expedition Mission and Desert Man Can: The first expedition to take place under newly formed entity "Expedition Mission" – a non-profit organisation who each year plans to host an exciting fundraising expedition to raise necessary funds for charity – Desert MAN Can is an expedition of 2 cyclists, Callie Le Roux from MAN Trucks and Stewart Boswerger from SLRV Expedition Vehicles, crossing the Simpson Desert via the French Line on mountain bikes. The cyclists will be supported by a team in MAN 4×4 Trucks converted into SLRV Off Road Expedition vehicles and will set forth to raise funds and awareness for Beyond Blue in August 2017.Find out more about this epic challenge at www.expeditionmission.comFind out more about Beyond Blue at www.expeditionmission.com/beyondblue/- Race 1: LunarC - 8hrs on the Dark Side - 12/13 May- Race 2: Back2Back - 20|20|20 - 10/11 June- Race 3: Back Stage Triple Stage Race - 22/23 JulyIn2Adventure are Asia-Pacific's premier adventure event specialists. With a full calendar of national events scheduled throughout Australia, including adventure races, cross triathlon, XC Mountain Bike, trail runs and corporate events, In2Adventure fully embraces all things 'off road' and 'off the beaten track' and offers a unique, individual experience for all ages and skill levels.